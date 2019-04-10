Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘River’ winds back to top, Van Dusen scores three

Last week, in response to Michelle Obama’s return to the top spot of the Petaluma bestselling book’s list, I wrote, “I’m running out of original ways to write, ‘She’s back!’” Well, this week, Obama’s mighty memoir “Becoming” drops down to No. 4, and now I find I’m running out of original ways to write “They’re back!” Because the new No. 1 is Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a River Winding Home,” a hugely popular local history of the Petaluma River, the authors of which have seen their tome in and out of the top spot several times over the last several months. It’s possible that the book saw a bump due to the gorgeously curated new exhibition of Scott Hess photographs that opened last weekend at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

Other notable titles on this week’s list include the paperback release of Christopher Moore’s daffy San Francisco-set crime fantasy-mystery-science- fiction-comedy “Noir” (No. 2), and Brian Fies’ stunning, recently released graphic memoir “A Fire Story” (No. 2). In the fully illustrated book, the acclaimed Santa Rosa cartoonist uses a balance of remarkable good humor and unsparing honesty in telling the true story of the Tubbs Fires and the loss of his own home, and everything he owned, in the Mark West Estates area. It’s brilliant, and one assumes this is not the first time we’ll see it on the local bestseller lists.

Over on the kids and young adults list, meanwhile, it seems that illustrator and author Chris Van Dusen had a very good week, as three of his books make appearances among this week’s bestsellers. Van Dusen’s in-store appearance surely had a hand in his strong showing. In No. 1 is Kate Di Camillo’s charming “A Piglet Named Mercy,” which features Van Dusen’s grin-inducing illustrations. In the No. 4 spot is Van Dusen’s delightful 2009 “Circus Ship,” a rhyming, gorgeously drawn tale of a small island village inundated with circus animals when a passing ship runs aground. And in No. 5 is Van Dusen’s “Camping Spree With Mr. McGee,” a 2003 release about a man and his dog whose camping trip together goes wildly wrong when their trailer plunges down a winding mountain road, with them inside it. How they get out of the perilous predicament is half the fun of the brightly illustrated adventure.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy and Scott Hess

2. ‘Noir,’ written by Christopher Moore

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

5. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

6. ‘Woman in the Window,’ by A.J. Finn

7. ‘American Agent,’ by Jacqueline Winspear

8. ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog,’ by Kent Nerburn

9. ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf,’ by Marlon James

10. ‘Fire Story,’ written/illustrated by Brian Fies

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘A Piglet Named Mercy,’ written by Kate Di Camillo, illustrated by Chris Van Dusen

2. ‘How To Walk An Ant,’ by Cindy Derby

3. ‘Ronan Boyle: Bridge of Riddles,’ written by Thomas Lennon

4. ‘Circus Ship,’ by Chris Van Dusen

5. ‘Camping Spree with Mr. Magee,’ written/illustrated by Chris Van Dusen

6. ‘Happy Easter, Little Critter (Little Critter),’ by Mercer Mayer

7. ‘A Story That Grows,’ by Gilles Bachelet

8. ‘Don’t Let Them Disappear,’ written by Chelsea Clinton

9. ‘Circle,’ written by Mac Barnett

10. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ written by Judd Winick

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)