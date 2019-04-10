West Side Stories: How Hari learned to love his voice

This true story by Hari Sanghvia was recorded live on April 3 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Jeff Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month. The theme for April was “Pride.” At the end, the audience votes and a favorite is named. The theme for May’s West Side Stories, on Wednesday, May 1, will be “Impressive.” For information visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

I’m 19-years-old and calling into a sports radio show to talk to one of my football heroes on my hometown Buffalo Bills. I’m taping the program, because I’m so excited to be on the radio, and I want all of my friends to hear. But after the conversation, the player turns to their microphone and says, “Thanks for calling into the show … ma’am.”

Horrified, I say, “I’m not a ma’am!”

He corrects his mistake, by saying, “Oh, I’m sorry … man.”

I’ll bet this never happens to Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman, Sean Connery. Rather than that deep husky voice that makes your knees buckle, I was “blessed” with this high-pitched nasally voice, like I just overdosed on nitrous oxide.

My entire life, I have disliked my voice.

Recently, I had a ton of dental work, that’s actually made it a little deeper, by reducing the gaps between my front teeth. But up until age 40, I basically sounded like some kind of talking doll.

In college, I got a call from Great Expectations dating service, and she offers me a free membership. I said, “Sure!” But when she asks me what my preference is in guys, I say, “Um, I am a guy, and am actually looking to meet women,” and she says she didn’t realize that and no free membership is available.

I tried a lot of internet online dating, and it was great, because you can’t hear a voice through typing - until that very first phone call. Once, I talked day and night with a woman, a wonderfully warm conversation.

But during that first phone call, she says, “Um, you sound like a kid.”

“NO! No I’m not!”

“Well, are you sure you like women? You sound … gay.”

“Nope. I’m not gay. I’m not a small child. And I’m not a gay small child, either.”

After I graduated from college with a degree in psychology, I was thrilled to get my very first job working at a crisis center. But part of the problem was some of the work involved being a phone-worker on the crisis hotline. My calls would go something like this.

“Hi, you’ve reached the crisis line. This is Hari.”

“Harry! That’s … that’s a man’s name.”

The callers would think I was trying to trick them about my gender. My supervisor takes me aside and she says I’m confusing the callers. And I feel like I’m the one in crisis. Where’s the hotline for straight guys with feminine voices?

I thought about maybe a career change, maybe accounting or mathematics or … how about becoming a mime? That’s a job in high demand. But one thing I was absolutely 100% sure of. There was nothing redeeming about having this voice. One night at the crisis clinic, I received a very serious call from a 15-year-old girl named Kelly. She had a bottle of pills next to her, and she was despondent. My supervisor was listening intently, and ready to trace the call and send an ambulance if necessary.

So, Kelly tells me that she’s come out as gay, and her family doesn’t understand. I’m listening very sympathetically and asking about her feelings, but I become speechless when she asks, “Harry, you’re gay too, right?”

Again, another situation turned to be about my issue, and I really don’t know what to say. If I say I’m gay, it’s the best thing for the call, but I’d be lying. If I say I’m not, what if she feels alienated and thinks that I don’t understand her situation? So I just decide to tell her the truth.

“Kelly, I’m not gay, but I do understand what it’s liked to be judged for something you feel like you can’t change. I have felt ignored my whole life, because of this voice.”

And we ended up having this really warm, 45-minute conversation, and she tells me she actually likes my voice, because it feels comforting to her. She’s the very first person who’s ever complimented my voice. And we both end up feeling good about ourselves.

And it strikes me, it strikes me that my entire life I have hidden this voice, because I’ve always felt so ashamed by it. But the one time that I unapologetically revealed it, my voice might have helped to save someone’s life.