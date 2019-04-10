Penngrove brothers premiere roadtrip comedy

Gabriel and Jesse Adams are very funny guys.

And by now, they very obviously know it.

They are funny enough even when apart, but when they happen to be together in one room — or, say, on a movie set — the Penngrove-raised brothers are pretty much hilarious. The obvious affection and pride the two brothers display in each other’s mutual accomplishments is entertainingly offset by a playfully teasing sibling banter that seems to be based on years of enthusiastic practice.

On a recent Friday afternoon, this was on full display as the Adams brothers took a few moments to talk about their new movie, “Up the 5.” Filmed last year, and still being tweaked as this conversation took place, the movie is an outrageous road-trip thriller/comedy/western, and will be having its world premiere this weekend at the Phoenix Theater. Gabriel, now based in Los Angeles, kicked off the conversation with a quick description of the film, which he wrote and directed, with Jesse producing and composing the musical score.

“Here’s what it’s like. It’s like if the guys from ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ were chasing the girls from ‘Thelma and Louise,’” he says. “That’s the simplest way to describe the plot — and that’s pretty much the whole movie, which is basically ...”

“It’s basically about a guy who falls in love with the girl who steals his car,” Jesse Adams steps in. Jesse is best known as the keyboardist, co-founder and energetic ringleader of the popular local rock band Royal Jelly Jive. “So, the guy’s got no car now, and so he hitches a ride with this …”

“He hitches a ride with a John Candy-type journalist character,” Gabriel jumps back in, “who’s all quirky and lonely. And then those two characters have to chase these two sisters who are robbin’ and killin’ and stabbin’ and stealin’ their way up the I-5 freeway.”

“Which is why the movie is titled ‘Up the 5,’” Jesse interjects.

“And for what it’s worth,” says Gabe, “’Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ and ‘Thelma and Louise’ do have a lot of similarities. They’re both buddy movies, for one thing.”

“They are both road trip movies,” adds Jesse.

“And they both have a lot of things you never thought you’d see in a movie till those movies did those things,” says Gabriel. “This movie is like that too.”

“But with a really, really, really low-budget,” Jesse adds. “We seriously had the lowest ‘low-budget’ budget you’ll ever hear of.”

“But it’s still really good,” allows Gabe. “I mean, I don’t think it’s the kind of movie that looks like it’s so low-budget because it had to be low-budget. It looks like it’s low-budget by, I guess, artistic choice.”

That’s true, actually, since Gabriel paid for the film himself with savings earned from his job as a Hollywood set-builder, set-decorator and art director. And while he says he could have waited till he had even more money to make the film with, after gestating on the project for years, he was so ready to make the thing he decided to move ahead and film it with whatever he had in the bank.

“Which was still a pretty good chunk of change, for a blue-collar guy,” he says. “But not a big chunk by usual movie-making standards.”