Culture Junkie: On good word-of-mouth, barbecued raccoons and ‘The Jungle’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 10, 2019, 7:01AM

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Barbecue Apocalypse: Runs through April 20 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Info at SpreckelsOnline.com

The Jungle: Runs through May 19 at The Curran in San Francisco. Info at SFCurran.com

I’ve been thinking a lot about the phrase “Word-of-mouth.”

Last week, I traveled down to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre to see “The Jungle,” an immersive theatrical production that caught my attention, in part for the play’s reputation as a huge “word-of-mouth” sensation in its original productions in London and New York. And just the week before that, at intermission of Spreckels Theatre Company’s currently-running comedy “Barbecue Apocalypse,” I chatted with a local theatergoer who predicted, based on the buzz in the lobby at that moment, that the show could quickly become hit for Spreckels based on what would surely be “very strong word-of-mouth.”

Of course, some shows (and books and bands and television shows) depend on “word of mouth” more heavily than others. The two plays I just mentioned are exactly those kinds of shows: edgy, unpredictable, a bit unfamiliar, and propelled by topics and developments – a real-life refugee crisis in the case of “The Jungle,” survivalists in love in the case of “Apocalypse” - that do not fit snugly or obviously into the Northern California theatrical mainstream.

Though “word-of-mouth” sounds like a fairly modern linguistic construction, it actually dates from the 16th Century, when it was first uttered in an actual play, though the phrase was plural then: “words” and not “word.” The play was Nicholas Udall’s 1550-ish stage comedy “Ralph Roister Doister,” once regarded as the very first stage comedy written in the English language, though that’s since been disputed. In Udall’s script - originally written to be performed by students at the school where he taught - a certain character speaks the phrase, “A little message unto hir by words of mouth.”

In modern usage, of course, the expression means, more or less, to deliver a message through in-person, one-on-one verbal exchange as opposed to delivering it through the printed word or some other method. In the case of “Barbecue Apocalypse,” directed by Petaluma’s Larry Williams and definitely one of the funniest darkest, most unexpectedly upbeat end-of-the-world comedies currently running, good word-of-mouth is aided by the fact that the show is a comedy. It’s fun to talk about, a key element of any successful word-of-mouth success. It tends to stick around in your mind after seeing it, another key element in good word-of-mouth, since the longer you think about a show, the more likely you are to keep talking about it. It has at least one big surprise, making it even more fun to tell people about, because people love being promised a good surprise.

And it contains a scene where a (stuffed, totally fake, but quite effective) suburban raccoon is roasted and served as an post-apocalyptic afternoon entrée.

That raccoon may be one of the play’s best word-of-mouth features. A little controversy – though as unstable and unpredictable an ingredient as certain household chemicals combined in the proper proportions – can often provide all the word-of-mouth a play needs to become a hit, because controversy spreads fast.

With “The Jungle,” the play’s current status as a bright and fiery, word-of-mouth supernova is due to many factors, including quality of writing, brilliance of performances, and emotional power of the storytelling. But its success as a show people can’t stop talking about can arguably be attributed to the fact that it requires a theater to remove all of its seats and build a bustling refugee camp right where the audience used to be. At the Curran Theatre, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, “The Jungle” rose from the authors’ seven-month experience creating theater in the midst of a real-life refugee encampment near Calais, in France, in 2016. The vast encampment, nicknamed “The Jungle,” at one point contained between 4,000 and 8,000 people from war-torn Eritrea, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Sudan. All came with the dream of remaking their lives in the UK. Though with limited resources and appalling living conditions, The Jungle became a functioning city, with mosques and churches, schools and clinics, and even a number of businesses.

“The Jungle,” the play – which stitches together a number of stories of the people Murphy and Robertson encountered and worked with during their time in Calais – is set in a makeshift “café” run by Salar, an Afghan refugee with a heart as big as his business acumen. The theater’s transformation into Salar’s café is truly stunning, and incorporates more than just benches and tables where the seats used to be. On a floor of packed earth and hay - a foundation that at one point literally shakes and rumbles, Sens-u-round-style, with the approach of tractors - the large multi-ethnic cast moves in and around the audience, using the tables themselves as a kind of catwalk on which to walk, talk, argue, fight, sing, dance and tell their stories. Those stories run the gamut from heartwarming to heart wrenching, as the history of “The Jungle,” which was finally torn down by the French government in late 2016, is described in a vibrant, riveting and (at times) emotionally overwhelming display of “immersive theater.”

That, pretty clearly, is what’s turned “The Jungle” into such a word-of-mouth phenomenon. In its original production in London, and then Off-Broadway in New York, the show’s acclaim turned into sold-out runs, based almost entirely on first-person accounts of audience members who somehow found themselves with a ticket, and then couldn’t stop thinking about and talking about their experience.

The genius of “The Jungle,” of course, is that in talking about and thinking about the play, audiences are actually talking about and thinking about the humanitarian border crisis in Europe. From there, it’s a short mental hop to start thinking about similar border crises closer to home.

Ultimately, when true social change happens, it’s a word-of-mouth effort as well. It happens when a person, changed or enlightened by some new understanding or experience, shares their feelings with other people, who share those feelings with other people, and on and on.

That’s the power of good theater, too, though on a smaller scale, obviously. When it grabs us and stays with us, we can’t help but want others to experience it as well. That’s the magic of good word-of-mouth.

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week or so. You can reach David at 776-8462 or at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

