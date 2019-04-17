Out and About in Petaluma: Idea Lounge, succulent swap and a kids’ ‘High Five’ party

IDEA LOUNGE: MOLLY

BEST/TIMO RIVETTI

It’s back! Petaluma’s quirky conversational salon returns to the Lagunitas Brewing Company with another tasty art-and-life pairing: Molly Best, Petaluma Arts Center’s new operational manager (her topic: “The Art of Managing an Arts Center”) and Timo Rivetti, a “passionate practitioner” of real estate salesmanship (“The Art of Real Estate in Sonoma County”). Lagunitas Brewing, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15-$18.

PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

WRITERS FORUM: IRIS

JAMAHL DUNKLE

Poet and writer Iris Jamahl Dunkle, author of an upcoming historical examination of Charmian London, will be the guest at this month’s Writers Forum at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She will be discussing the art of research from a writer’s perspective, and will share excerpts of the book, and some of the poems she has been writing that are inspired by her research. Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. No charge.

CopperfieldsBooks.com.

BICYCLE RODEO

AND EARTH DAY

CELEBRATION

Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to McNear Elementary School on Friday, April 19, from 3-5:30 p.m. for the annual Bicycle Rodeo and Earth Day Celebration. The free event includes classes in bike safety and skills, free bike checks and repairs, and $5 bike helmets, while supplies last. You can even taste a smoothie blended by bicycle power. The event has plenty of other activities and offerings as well. 605 Sunnyslope Ave.

PETALUMA COMMUNITY

CONVERSATIONS

Recognizing that the path to understanding often leads communities through complex discussions, Aqus Café has launched a series of Community Conversations, in which organizers employ a method that ensures everyone has a chance to speak and everyone is heard. The topics are sometimes “difficult,” but worth the effort. See what it’s all about Friday, March 19, 6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

ART NIGHT AT

ALCHEMIA GALLERY

This monthly meetup is a chance for adult artists to gather and connect with others, make some new friends, participate in guided activities of an artistic nature (something different every month) and generally have fun hanging out with other creative people. The Art Night events take place on the third Friday of the month, from 7-9 p.m., at downtown Petaluma’s Alchemia Gallery and Studio. For information call Lissa Masters at 975-8572 or drop her a line at LissaMasters444@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY

PASSOVER SEDER

The members of Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma invite their neighbors to join in a community-wide Passover Seder on Friday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B. St. The inspirational event will include a traditional Seder with hand-baked Matzah, four cups of “exquisite wine,” and a gourmet Passover dinner. Adults are $36, children are $18 and sponsors are $180. All are welcome, with no affiliation required. RSVPs are requested at JewishPetaluma.com/Seder or by calling 559-8585.

‘EGGS-TRAVAGANZA’

Adobe Christian Church hosts an Easter celebration on Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a “massive” egg hunt, games and crafts, police cars and fire trucks, live music, lots of food and a giant slide. Cost is $10 per family. 2875 Adobe Road.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.