Out and About in Petaluma: Idea Lounge, succulent swap and a kids’ ‘High Five’ party

April 17, 2019, 11:01AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IDEA LOUNGE: MOLLY

BEST/TIMO RIVETTI

It’s back! Petaluma’s quirky conversational salon returns to the Lagunitas Brewing Company with another tasty art-and-life pairing: Molly Best, Petaluma Arts Center’s new operational manager (her topic: “The Art of Managing an Arts Center”) and Timo Rivetti, a “passionate practitioner” of real estate salesmanship (“The Art of Real Estate in Sonoma County”). Lagunitas Brewing, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15-$18.

PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

WRITERS FORUM: IRIS

JAMAHL DUNKLE

Poet and writer Iris Jamahl Dunkle, author of an upcoming historical examination of Charmian London, will be the guest at this month’s Writers Forum at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She will be discussing the art of research from a writer’s perspective, and will share excerpts of the book, and some of the poems she has been writing that are inspired by her research. Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. No charge.

CopperfieldsBooks.com.

BICYCLE RODEO

AND EARTH DAY

CELEBRATION

Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to McNear Elementary School on Friday, April 19, from 3-5:30 p.m. for the annual Bicycle Rodeo and Earth Day Celebration. The free event includes classes in bike safety and skills, free bike checks and repairs, and $5 bike helmets, while supplies last. You can even taste a smoothie blended by bicycle power. The event has plenty of other activities and offerings as well. 605 Sunnyslope Ave.

PETALUMA COMMUNITY

CONVERSATIONS

Recognizing that the path to understanding often leads communities through complex discussions, Aqus Café has launched a series of Community Conversations, in which organizers employ a method that ensures everyone has a chance to speak and everyone is heard. The topics are sometimes “difficult,” but worth the effort. See what it’s all about Friday, March 19, 6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

ART NIGHT AT

ALCHEMIA GALLERY

This monthly meetup is a chance for adult artists to gather and connect with others, make some new friends, participate in guided activities of an artistic nature (something different every month) and generally have fun hanging out with other creative people. The Art Night events take place on the third Friday of the month, from 7-9 p.m., at downtown Petaluma’s Alchemia Gallery and Studio. For information call Lissa Masters at 975-8572 or drop her a line at LissaMasters444@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY

PASSOVER SEDER

The members of Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma invite their neighbors to join in a community-wide Passover Seder on Friday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B. St. The inspirational event will include a traditional Seder with hand-baked Matzah, four cups of “exquisite wine,” and a gourmet Passover dinner. Adults are $36, children are $18 and sponsors are $180. All are welcome, with no affiliation required. RSVPs are requested at JewishPetaluma.com/Seder or by calling 559-8585.

‘EGGS-TRAVAGANZA’

Adobe Christian Church hosts an Easter celebration on Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a “massive” egg hunt, games and crafts, police cars and fire trucks, live music, lots of food and a giant slide. Cost is $10 per family. 2875 Adobe Road.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) concludes on April 22 with “Love’s Enigmas,” examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, 11 and 18. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘HIGH FIVE PARTY’ WITH

AUTHOR ADAM RUBIN

Copperfield’s Books presents an afternoon meet-and-greet and “high-five party” with children’s author and illustrator Adam Rubin, best known for the bestselling “Dragons Love Tacos.” In his one-of-a-kind new, semi-interactive picture book, “High Five,” the reader (that’s your kid, or maybe you) is put in the POV of a contestant in an all-animal “high five” hand-slapping competition, in which a bear, a kangaroo, and octopus and others try out a series of classic “high five” maneuvers in hopes of becoming the new champion. Expect Rubin to engage in some serious high-fiving of his own as he comes to Petaluma to celebrate the release of his delightfully drawn hit of a crowd-pleaser. 140 Kentucky St. Wednesday, April 24, 4 p.m. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘SMALL TIME CROOKS’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Woody Allen’s 2000 comedy about a scuzzy married couple (Allen and Tracey Ullman) whose plan to rob a bank (using an adjacent rented bakery) goes unpredictably awry when the cookies they bake as a front for the burglary become a lines-around-the-block sensation. Wednesday, April 24. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

SUCCULENT SWAP

AT PETALUMA LIBRARY

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will join forces with the Petaluma Library for a morning of succulent celebration, succulent discussion and succulent swapping. The Master Gardeners will give a short presentation on the inner lives of succulents, followed by a period during which the public is invited to bring cuttings from their own gardens and plant pots, to exchange for other varieties you can bring home and add to your own collection. The event takes place in the library’s garden area near the front door, where brightly painted benches (thanks to students from PHS) and copious examples of botanical abundance are on display. The garden is the brainchild of Master Gardener Leslie Goodrich, was established in 2010, and is cared for by members of Sonoma County Master Gardeners. Beginning this month, the group will be staffing information tables twice a month at the library. For more info on the Master Gardeners visit SonomaMG.ucanr.edu.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine