Helping Out: Pizza for Amor Para Todos, Bocce Ball for Mentor Me

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

AMOR PARA TODOS

LOMA VISTA PTA

COMMITTEE BENEFIT

Rafy’s Pizzaria

Thursday, April 18, 4 – 9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? As part of National Give Out Day (a US-wide day of giving for the LGBT community), Loma Vista’s recently-formed Amor Para Todos (APT) committee is holding a fundraising and public information event at Rafy’s Pizzaria. The slogan of the day is “Dine, Learn, Support & Love.” Find out more about APT, contribute to the group’s efforts through on-the-spot donations (and by eating pizza!), and lend your support to the parents of Loma Vista, working to develop programs in which all students feel safe and supported.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Amor Para Todos (Love For All) is a new PTA committee at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, formed to help make the Petaluma school even more inclusive, welcome and safe for all of its students. Donations can be made through GiveOutDay.org/c/GO/a/lviapta.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Rafy’s Pizzaria is at 615 E. Washington St., near Whole Foods.

BINGO NIGHT –

VALLEY VISTA SCHOOL

Hermann Sons Hall

Saturday, April 20, 5-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A big night of Bingo and Bingo-related fun, with plenty of prizes, food and other activities. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., so you can choose a lucky spot to sit and prepare for an array of games. $7 for one game, plus $1 for raffle tickets and concession tickets. Discounted Bingo games can be purchased in advance at Signup.com/go/KWFwReY.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds go to support programs at Petaluma’s Valley Vista Elementary School.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave.

MENTOR ME BOCCE

BALL-A-PALOOZA

Turner Residence

Sunday, April 28, 1

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s an annual event, and it’s always a blast. Mentor Me’s Bocce Ball-a-Palooza is an afternoon garden party at one of Petaluma’s most treasured Heritage Homes, with a “friendly competition” of bocce ball the main event. Delicious pizza, Glasshaus wines and HenHouse beers will be served along with soft drinks, coffee and desserts courtesy of Preferred Sonoma Caterers. Participants will play at least three games of bocce, with a chance of making it to the championship round and a shot at some fabulous prizes. Per tradition, extra kudos will be given to teams with witty names and coordinated uniforms. No bocce experience is necessary, and spectators are encouraged. Space is limited and this event does sell out, so grab those tickets soon.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me works to change and strengthen the fabric of Petaluma by bringing young people and skilled mentors together. WeAreMentorMe.org. All proceeds from Bocce Ball-a-Palooza support Mentor Me programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Turner residence is at 320 6th St. A team of four costs $320, a team of two is $160, and individual players are $80. Cost is $30 to join the throng of spectators in the gorgeous garden. For information contact Kim Hospodar at info@wrmm.org. Reserve tickets at WeAreMentorMe.org/bocce-ball-a-palooza.

PETALUMA BOUNTY

PLANT SALE

Bounty Community Farm

Sunday, April 28,

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.