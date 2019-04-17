Your Weekend: Big 4/20 shows, Butter & Egg kickoff and Gene Kelly dancing

THURSDAY

GENTLEMEN

SOLDIERS

Warming up for this weekend’s 4/20 celebrations, it’s an open-air appearance by Sonoma’s wildly popular Gentlemen Soldiers, singing rowdy Irish and Scottish bar-busters in the style of The Dropkick Murphy’s and the like, but boldly and bravely sung so audiences can actually understand the lyrics. 4:20 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

THE PURPLE ONES

The artist formerly known as ‘The artist formerly known as Prince,’ long may he (purple) reign, reportedly once asked his friends to call him “Skipper.” He was 5 years old at the time. Who knew that Skipper would grow up to become … well … Prince. And yes, that was his real name. The Purple Ones do tribute to his legacy with an act that brings all the power, funk and fury one would want from a night of all time great Prince tunes. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $18. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

T-LUKE AND THE

TIGHT SUITS

T-Luke and his band are the kings of Cajun/Zydeco music, playing a spicy musical gumbo of New Orleans funk, Louisiana blues and high-octane original concoctions. T-Luke & the Tight Suits has occupied stages alongside such legends as the California Honeydrops and the Dixie Giants. The Big Easy, 128 American Al-ley. 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

BUTTER & EGG DAYS

OPENING CEREMONY

Petaluma’s Butter & Egg Days kick off this weekend with the traditional Saturday morning opening ceremony, at which this year’s Good Eggs will be officially so designated. They are John Sheehy and Scott Hess, of ‘On a River Winding Home’, and all manner of dairy-themed antics will ensue. It should be especially wacky this year, given that the 2019 theme is “It’s Always Punny in Petaluma,” a wink to the wacky wordsmithery of Clo the Cow, this year’s Butter & Egg Parade Grand Marshall. The Museum, by the way, currently has two exhibitions running, one on the history of Clo herself, and the other a display of stunning photographs by Hess. Noon, at the Petaluma History Museum, 20 Fourth St.

WEREWOLF

ON HOLIDAY

Werewolf on Holiday, a local band that howled itself into existence in the spring of 2016, has earned its reputation as formidable creators and performers of pleasantly pop-flavored alternative rock. They will do their thing this weekend at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

ANDRE THIERRY

AND ZYDECO MAGIC

Rosen’s 256 North is going full-Cajun this weekend too. Performing at 8:30 p.m. is the Grammy-nominated Creole music master Andre Thierry, with his band Zydeco Magic. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘SINGIN’ IN THE

RAIN’ SCREENING

“Lamont and Lockwood — They talk!” “Dignity! Always dignity!” “Moses supposes his toeses are roses.” “What’s the first thing an actor learns? ‘The show must go on!’ Come rain, come shine, come snow, come sleet, the show must go on!” “People? I ain’t people!” “Make ‘em laugh!” “What do they think I am, dumb or somethin’? Why I make more money than … than … than Calvin Coolidge! Put together!” Just a quotes from the greatest movie musical of all time. Starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’ Connor and Debbie Reynold, it’s back this weekend as part of Boulevard Cinemas’ popular Flashback series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It screens again at the same times on Wednesday, April 24. Cinemawest.com.