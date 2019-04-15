Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Crawdads’ the new No. 1, “Polly Diamond” and sequel take over kids list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 8-April 14, 2019

For the first time since its first appearance on our local bestseller list last fall, Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” is nowhere on the list at all. Last week, it had slipped to the No. 4 spot, the lowest rung of the Top Ten it had yet been seen at. The new No. 1 is last week’s No. 3, Delia Owen’s lyrical novel “Where the Crawdads Sing.” In the No. 2 and No. 3 spots are two photograph-heavy looks at Sonoma County natural history, with John Sheehy and Scott Hess’ hugely popular “On a River Winding Home,” a gorgeously detailed look at the Petaluma River, and Arthur Dawson’s “Where the World Begins,” a photographic study of the Sonoma Mountains.

Other notable titles on the Fiction and Nonfiction list include Sarah Cooper’s 2018 “How to Be Successful without Hurting Men’s Feelings,’ and Terry Tempest Williams’ 2013 “When Women Were Birds: Fifty-four Variations on Voice.”

On the kids and adults list, meanwhile, Easter has made a fluffy little appearance in a number of chicks-and-bunny-themed books, including the perennially popular “Pat the Bunny” (No. 9) by Dorothy Kundhardt and Hilli Kushnir’s “Five Funny Bunnies” (No. 6). At the top of the list are magical fantasy books (about a fantastically magical book) by Alice Kuipers: last year’s “Polly Diamond and the Magic Book” (No. 1) and its brand new sequel, “Polly Diamond and the Super Stunning Spectacular School Fair” (No. 2).

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

3. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

4. ‘Woman in the Window,’ by AJ Finn

5. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

6. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

8. ‘How to Be Successful without Hurting Men’s Feelings,’ by Sarah Cooper

9. ‘When Women Were Birds: Fifty-four Variations on Voice,’ by Terry Tempest Williams

10. ‘Can’t We Talk about Something More Pleasant?’ by Roz Chast

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Polly Diamond and the Magic Book,’ by Alice Kuipers

2. ‘Polly Diamond and the Super Stunning Spectacular School Fair,’ by Alice Kuipers

3. ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,’ by Thomas Lennon

4. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

5. ‘Piglet Named Mercy,’ by Kate DiCamillo and Chris Van Dusen

6. ‘Five Funny Bunnies,’ by Hilli Kushnir

7. ‘Berenstain Bears Easter Classics,’ by Stan and Jan Berenstain

8. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Pat the Bunny,’ by Dorothy Kundhardt

10. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)