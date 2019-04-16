Petaluma Arts Center opens ‘Outsider Art’ show

At the entrance to the Petaluma Art Center’s new exhibition, “The Inside Face of Outsider Art: New Perspectives from the North Bay,” there is a collage of boxes, faces and words. Each face is that of an artist whose work is on display in the show, and accompanies a short quote.

“Art makes me feel happy,” writes Marcia Dinkelspiel. “I love to draw circles and then turn them into flowers.” “I just love art,” says Jean Coury. “It feels food and makes me happy, I draw, paint, sew and knit. I love purple.” Adds Josie Juantorena, “I’ve been making art for a long time! I love drawing people and animals, especially cats, leopards and tigers. A lot of people like pink, but I like red.”

And Petaluma’s own Michael Cheney states, “My ideas come out of my head like water out of a fountain. Art makes me feel calm, and helps me escape from the world’s troubles. For a few minutes, it’s just me and my art.”

“That’s me, right here. And those are mine, over there,” says Cheney himself, locating his own face on the display, and then leading a visitor over to where his ceramic creations are on vibrant display. The sculptures are of brightly glazed bears, one with a set of headphones on. “People think my bears are funny,” he says. “I do too. I like funny things a lot, so a lot of my art is funny. There’s nothing wrong with funny, but I can do all kinds of other feelings too. Feelings are what art is all about.”

After a few more moments, Cheney excuses himself to go explore the rest of the gallery, currently packed with artists — many of them friends of Cheney’s — all having similar experiences. On this pre-opening meet-and-greet (which took place Friday, April 12), dozens of artists and their families, instructors and caregivers are present. The artwork itself is extraordinary, a blend of styles and media that run the gamut from abstract and fantastical to detailed and realistic. A big part of the fun today is in watching each artist step into the gallery, search for their face on the entryway collage, then begin locating their own art works somewhere in the room, on lovingly curated display. Once discovered, the pieces are happily pointed out, talked about and explained. Some of the featured artists gleefully pose for anyone nearby holding a camera, basking in the pleasure of being an artist whose work is clearly valued.

That, of course, is a major goal of “The Inside Face of Outsider Art”: to shine a light on work that is not generally displayed in a gallery or museum setting. The Arts Center exhibit features nearly 60 artists from three North Bay nonprofits, each of which assists clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, all of whom identify strongly as artists. Alchemia, based in Santa Rosa but with a gallery and studio in Petaluma (and another in Novato), includes clients who create poetry, video, dance and other forms of live expression. The other organizations involved are Cedars of Marin and Marin Ventures. Founded in 1919, Cedars operates a number of group homes in San Rafael and Novato, along with a large live-in campus facility in Ross. It is the oldest organization of its kind in Marin County. Marin Ventures is a community-integration day program, working to “foster independence and personal growth,” and to encourage integration and participation in the wider Marin County community.