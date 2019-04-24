Out and About in Petaluma

PETALUMA FILM FEST

The Petaluma Film Alliance (mentioned above) also supports the art of filmmaking though its annual Petaluma Film Fest, the popular downtown film showcase that features new short films from all around the globe, and brings many of the filmmakers to Petaluma for fascinating onstage conversations. The 2019 festival takes place May 4 at the Mystic Theatre, with blocks of shorts screened at noon, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For information of the films and filmmakers, visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

SUCCULENT SWAP

AT LIBRARY

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will join forces with the Petaluma Library for a morning of succulent celebration, succulent discussion and succulent swapping. The Master Gardeners will give a short presentation on the inner lives of succulents, followed by a period in which the public is invited to bring cuttings from their own gardens and plant pots, to exchange for other varieties they can take home and add to their own collections. The event takes place in the library’s garden area near the front door, where brightly painted benches (thanks to students from PHS) and copious examples of botanical abundance are on display. The garden is the brainchild of Master Gardener Leslie Goodrich, was established in 2010, and is cared for by members of Sonoma County Master Gardeners. Beginning this month, the group will be staffing information tables twice a month at the library. For more info on the Master Gardeners visit SonomaMG.ucanr.edu.

SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

EARTH DAY TRAIN

RIDE FOR YOUTH

The Petaluma Youth Commission will be celebrating Earth Day this Friday, April 26, with a SMART train ride to Marin County and a visit to the popular Puerto Rican eatery Sol Food, in downtown San Rafael. Young folks are invited to meet at the Petaluma SMART station at 3:30 p.m., where representatives from the Youth Commission will be assisting first-time train-riders in purchasing their “clipper cards” and boarding the train, which departs at 3:55 p.m. The group will catch the Northbound train at 7:30 p.m., and arrive back in Petaluma at 8 p.m. Have questions? Drop a message to KKerr19@petk12.org.

FOOD ADDICTION

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘THE GIRL ON THE

BRIDGE’ SCREENING

As part of its popular weekly cinema series, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents Patrice Leconte’s 1999 French-language drama about a desperate woman (Vanessa Paradis), considering ending her life, who is recruited - on the bridge of the movie’s title - by a professional circus knife-thrower (Daniel Auteuil) in need of an assistant/target. Wednesday, May 1. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.