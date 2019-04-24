Your Weekend: Electric Tumbleweed, Chicano Batman and ‘Harry Met Sally’

THURSDAY

ELECTRIC

TUMBLEWEED

Kicking off the weekend at Rosen’s 256 North, it’s Electric Tumbleweed, fast-rising local makers of psychedelic rock, outlaw country and other Americana influenced styles and variations. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

‘ONCE UPON A PEA’

Bringing a decidedly modern viewpoint to the delightful (but somewhat dated) 1959 Broadway musical “Once Upon a Mattress,” the students of Petaluma High School present “Once Upon a Pea.” The music, the story and the characters are the same, though “tweaked” a bit for a new age. Friday-Sunday through May 4 at Petaluma High School. Showtimes are 7 p.m., and tickets at the door are $7-$10.

CHICANO BATMAN

The super-hot Los Angeles-based band blends rock and funk with Latino pop and a whole lot of other inspirations, and they are drop-dead amazing in their live performances. Chicano Batman comes to the Mystic for a show with the jazz-rock-psychedelic band Brainstory. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.), $32. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

THE RHYTHM

DRIVERS

Blues harpist Brad Wilson leads this popular West Coast-and-Texas-edged rock-blues-swamp band through a live show that is like a Ted Talk on the power and history of the American blues art form. And they’re even better with beer. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

ALIEN HIT RADIO

Imagine aliens from space listening to Earth-based radio waves, then crafting their own intergalactic playlist of the grooviest dance tunes rising from that weird little blue marble in the Milky Way. That’s more-or-less what the music of Alien Hit Radio sounds like. The band plays “the vintage sound of past eras” - Rockabilly, Psychobilly, Surf, Spy, Spaghetti Western, and “Alien Swing” - doing so with a style that is totally of-the-moment, and yes, out-of-this-world. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘WHEN HARRY MET

SALLY’ SCREENING

“You may be the first attractive woman I have not wanted to sleep with in my entire life.” “I’d like the pie heated, and I don’t want the ice cream on top, I want it on the side. And I’d like strawberry instead of vanilla if you have it. If not, then no ice cream, just whipped cream, but only if it’s real. If it’s out of a can, then nothing.” “I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” “Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!” “I’ll have what she’s having.”

The beloved, highly quotable 1989 romantic comedy, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan (with the late Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby) is 30-years-old, and back on the big screen for a few days only. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The movie rescreens at the same times on Wednesday, April 24. Cinemawest.com.