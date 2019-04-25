Helping Out: Bocce Ball, plants and a hike at Tolay Lake

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

MENTOR ME BOCCE

BALL-A-PALOOZA

Turner Residence

Sunday, April 28, 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s an annual event, and it’s always a blast. Mentor Me’s Bocce Ball-a-Palooza is an afternoon garden party at one of Petaluma’s most treasured Heritage Homes, with a “friendly competition” of bocce ball as the main event. Delicious pizza, Glasshaus wines and HenHouse beers will be served along with soft drinks, coffee and desserts courtesy of Preferred Sonoma Caterers. Participants will play at least three games of bocce, with a chance of making it to the championship round and a shot at some fabulous prizes. Per tradition, extra kudos will be given to teams with witty names and coordinated uniforms. No bocce experience is necessary, and spectators are encouraged. Space is limited and this event does sell out, so grab those tickets soon.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me works to change and strengthen the fabric of Petaluma by bringing young people and skilled mentors together. All proceeds from Bocce Ball-a-Palooza support Mentor Me programs. WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Turner residence is at 320 6th St. A team of four costs $320, a team of two is $160, and individual players are $80. Cost is $30 to join the throng of spectators in the gorgeous garden. For information contact Kim Hospodar at info@wrmm.org. Reserve tickets at WeAreMentorMe.org/bocce-ball-a-palooza.

PETALUMA BOUNTY

PLANT SALE

Bounty Community Farm

Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Thousands of annual, vegetable, herb and flower starts (all grown using sustainable practices) will be on sale at Petaluma’s Bounty Community Farm. Learn the latest gardening tips, taught by local gardening experts, pointing out the best varieties with which to grow your own garden. Plant prices begin at $3 each. The most popular varieties tend to run out early. A detailed listing of available plants is available on the PetalumaBounty.org website.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Bounty is a program of the Petaluma People Services Center, and was established to ensure access to healthy food for everyone in the community. The farm offers opportunities for locals to participate. Learn more online at PetalumaBounty.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bounty Community Farm is at 55 Shasta Ave., near Lucky off of Petaluma Blvd. Cash, credit, EBT and CalFresh all accepted.

SONOMA COUNTY PARKS

FOUNDATION HIKE

Tolay Lake Regional Park

Sunday, May 5, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A fundraising hike, presented by the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, will be led by knowledgable members of the Coast Miwok and Pomo tribes.

While out on the 5-mile out-and-back hike, leaders will share cultural and historical information about the Tolay Valley. Tagging along will be Dr. Peter Nelson from San Diego State University, offering a lunchtime mini-presentation of his research on the valley.

Attendess will also get to glimpse a magnificent display of wildflowers.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this one-of-a-kind hike will support structural improvements at Tolay Lake Regional Park.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $110 and can be purchased on BrownPaperTickets.com (search Tolay Lake Hike 2019). Don’t forget to hydrate and wear sunblock.