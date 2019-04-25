Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Penguins’ hatches, ‘La Llarona’ sinks

Last weekend was, according to people who obsessively count box office numbers, the worst Easter weekend at the movie theaters in over 15 years. Ironically, the coming weekend, with the release of Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” is poised to become one of the biggest of the year, if not the century. But that will be next week.

The biggest success last weekend was the low-budget horror film “The Curse of La Llarona,” based on the Mexican folktale of the “weeping woman,” a terrifying (and purportedly very emotional) ghost who is often seen near the river where she long ago drowned her own children, and now brings similar tragedy to all she encounters. Drawing smaller numbers, but generally better reviews, was DisneyNature’s “Penguins,” an astonishing documentary, with an unexpectedly entertaining main character. Its release was carefully timed for Earth Day.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘PENGUINS’ (G)

Amber-Rose Reed

DisneyNature’s “Penguins” — telling the story of Steve, an Adelie penguin out on his own for the first time — really is quite charming. Like many movies, it has a love interest (Adeline, who somehow manages to be wry even without dialogue), villains (winged Arctic skuas and lurking leopard seals), and complications for our hero to overcome (ice floes and blizzards with the wind force of hurricanes). Ed Helms does a good job narrating the story, balancing out the fun (and slightly silly) with the informative.

But the tale the filmmakers cut together, though deeply enjoyable, isn’t the real star of the show.

The star is Antarctica. The natural world displayed in “Penguins” is a blend of the interesting, endearing, brutal, and terrifying, but above all, it’s so amazing. The footage captured by this documentary team is stunning. The sweep of the clouds, the interactions of the animals, and the underwater world, with its crisp, blue-green beauty, all took my breath away. Seeing these animals — the penguins themselves, killer whales, even the mean Skuas — and their natural habitats so vividly, hearing their voices, watching an experience that is so far away from our world, feels like receiving a gift.

This documentary doesn’t mention climate change, but it wasn’t far from my thoughts throughout. We have the privilege of living on this amazing planet, compelte with adorable Adelie penguins and smelly elephant seals.

It’s worth preserving.

‘THE CURSE OF

LA LLARONA’ (R)

Katie Wigglesworth

I’m not going to sugarcoat it.

“The Curse of La Llarona,” though not exactly terrible, is not impressive, fresh or inventive either.

It lacks richness, character development, and basic explanation of the plot. And for some reason, it’s set in 1973, though if not for the title card in the very beginning of the movie, you probably wouldn’t have noticed, considering the movie’s only nods to the ’70s are a pair of bell-bottom jeans and a couple of shots of a television program.

To be fair, the filmmakers cared only mildly more about the culture the story is set in.

I did not grow up hearing about the legend of La Llarona, and I definitely recommend that you go look for Latinx reviewers who did.