Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Plath’s ‘Bell Jar’ on display, ‘Friendly Kid’ speaks

[The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 15-April 21, 2019]

New York Times columnist David Brooks - who will be visiting Petaluma on Thursday, May 2 for a rare breakfast-time appearance at Copperfield’s – takes the No. 1 spot this week with his brand new “The Second Mountain,” the author’s look at how serving others can lead to more satisfaction than a life of financial, career and political success. Hitting the fiction and nonfiction list for the first time, “Mountain” kicks last week’s champ, Delia Owen’s “Where the Crawdads Sing,” down a few rungs of the ladder to No. 5.

In the No. 2 spot this week is Arthur Dawson’s “Where the World Begins,” a locally-based history and photography epic about the Sonoma Mountains. In No. 3 is John Sheehy and Scott Hess’s similarly local “On a River Winding Home,” a loving look at the Petaluma River. This apparently hunger for local history is further evidenced by the arrival this week, in the No. 10 spot, of Adair Lara’s ever-popular “History of Petaluma: A California River Town,” just in time for Butter & Egg Days.

One surprise on the list is the presence of Sylvia Plath’s 1963 novel “The Bell Jar,” suggesting that perhaps some local book club has just selected the classic work for this month’s conversations. Or maybe its story of depression and emotional despertion is just timely right now. Or perhaps the book has been assigned by local high school English teachers.

Either way, it’s a good book, and well worth revisiting.

Over on the kids and young adults list, meanwhile, Jeff Kinney is back on top with the newly released sequel/spinoff “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” (No. 1), adding to the “Wimpy Kid” extended universe with a new perspective – that of the original protagonist’s best friend Rowley - and a somewhat different, but extremely welcome, storytelling tone.

At No. 2 is Dav Pilkey’s unstoppably popular “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” followed by the similarly enduring “Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong” by Judd Winick.

Some of this week’s seasonal surprises include Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” (No. 6) and Jodie Shephed’s “It’s Passover, Grover!” (No. 7).

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

2. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

3. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

4. ‘The Bell Jar,’ by Sylvia Plath

5. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

6. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

7. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

8. ‘Dreyer’s English,’ by Benjamin Dreyer

9. ‘Washington Black,’ by Esi Edugyan

10. ‘History of Petaluma: A California River Town,’ by Adair Lara

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Diggersaurs,’ by Michael Whaite

5. ‘Nevermoor: Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow,’ by Jessica Townshend

6. ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit,’ by Beatrix Potter

7. ‘It’s Passover, Grover!’ by Jodie Shepherd

8. ‘Unicorn Princesses: Sunbeam’s Shine,’ by Emily Bliss

9. ‘Besos for Baby: A Little Book of Kisses,’ by Jen Arena

10. ‘Each Peach Pear Plum,’ by Jean Ahlberg

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)