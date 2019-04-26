Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma’s Community Guild still going strong

If you’re reading this column with the aid of eyeglasses, you may have a clearer appreciation for the Petaluma Community Guild and the emphasis it’s placed on providing eye tests and glasses to needy Petaluma school students for the past 83 years.

Despite having been around for decades, the guild, a vital community asset, remains mostly in the background, quietly supporting charitable causes — primarily funding examinations and eyeglasses for those not covered by health insurance — and contributing to local school libraries, Christmas Cheer, Miracle League, the Red Cross, March of Dimes, Christmas Seals and others.

Formed in 1936, the Community Guild, an offshoot of the St. John’s Episcopal Church Junior Guild, was created to allow distribution of charitable funds for children affected by the Depression. Florence Milner, the guild’s first president, presided over a membership of 30 ladies. They followed a strict protocol for the twice-monthly meetings, held in members’ homes. In order to build a bank account, members paid an initiation fee of 50 cents and monthly dues of 25 cents.

Current guild members Allie Andrews and Jan Schmidt provided records of the Guild’s history, showcasing the importance of the charitable group.

In the early years, desserts were so important they were served before official business began. Minutes describe a variety of “delicious, delectable and luscious” sweets. In what might be described as equal parts formal meeting, social event and fashion show, the “guildies” dressed in their finest, including, of course, hats and gloves. The Argus-Courier once reported, “The spring attire bore witness that the lovely season was here,” and “the dessert was attended by a tremendous crowd of beautifully dressed women.”

Ever thrifty, when the American Trust Company raised the rate of the club’s safe deposit box to $4.80 a year, in 1948, the guild accepted a member’s offer to keep its savings bonds in her safe deposit box.

Andrews, born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, was in the second grade when she moved to Petaluma, in 1954. Her father, Godfrey “Padre” Hartzell, was the pastor of St. John’s Church. A 1963 graduate of Petaluma High School, she became an airline stewardess before marrying Ed Andrews, a West Point cadet, in 1967. The couple lived stateside and abroad for many years while he pursued a military career. When the rule prohibiting married women from being stewardesses was rescinded, she returned to flying, completing 30 years’ service with United Airlines before retiring. After Ed, a two-star U.S. Army General, retired in 1999, the couple moved back to Petaluma.

A Guild member since 1993, Schmidt is the group’s long-time historian. She and her husband, Dave Schmidt, a former executive at Bank of Petaluma, have lived in Petaluma for 42 years. She scours old news clippings and the minutes of long-ago club meetings, which she enlivens the membership with at current meetings.

“It’s a hoot,” said Andrews, of Schmidt’s revelations of how the meetings were held in the past and the number of parties they threw.

Summaries range from reporting annual donations, “In the first five years, 61 children received eyeglasses,” to “card parties were suspended and fundraisers put on hold because of the ongoing World War II blackouts.” In 1964, at the beginning of the Women’s Liberation movement, the guild held a cocktail party for their “neglected husbands.” It wasn’t until the 1970s when women’s first names were printed in the newspaper. It appears no holiday or seasonal event went on unnoticed. There were Christmas bazaars, luncheons, picnics, rummage sales, bridge parties, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day events and participation in the Butter and Egg Days parade.