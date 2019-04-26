Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma’s Community Guild still going strong

HARLAN OSBORNE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 26, 2019, 12:01PM

If you’re reading this column with the aid of eyeglasses, you may have a clearer appreciation for the Petaluma Community Guild and the emphasis it’s placed on providing eye tests and glasses to needy Petaluma school students for the past 83 years.

Despite having been around for decades, the guild, a vital community asset, remains mostly in the background, quietly supporting charitable causes — primarily funding examinations and eyeglasses for those not covered by health insurance — and contributing to local school libraries, Christmas Cheer, Miracle League, the Red Cross, March of Dimes, Christmas Seals and others.

Formed in 1936, the Community Guild, an offshoot of the St. John’s Episcopal Church Junior Guild, was created to allow distribution of charitable funds for children affected by the Depression. Florence Milner, the guild’s first president, presided over a membership of 30 ladies. They followed a strict protocol for the twice-monthly meetings, held in members’ homes. In order to build a bank account, members paid an initiation fee of 50 cents and monthly dues of 25 cents.

Current guild members Allie Andrews and Jan Schmidt provided records of the Guild’s history, showcasing the importance of the charitable group.

In the early years, desserts were so important they were served before official business began. Minutes describe a variety of “delicious, delectable and luscious” sweets. In what might be described as equal parts formal meeting, social event and fashion show, the “guildies” dressed in their finest, including, of course, hats and gloves. The Argus-Courier once reported, “The spring attire bore witness that the lovely season was here,” and “the dessert was attended by a tremendous crowd of beautifully dressed women.”

Ever thrifty, when the American Trust Company raised the rate of the club’s safe deposit box to $4.80 a year, in 1948, the guild accepted a member’s offer to keep its savings bonds in her safe deposit box.

Andrews, born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, was in the second grade when she moved to Petaluma, in 1954. Her father, Godfrey “Padre” Hartzell, was the pastor of St. John’s Church. A 1963 graduate of Petaluma High School, she became an airline stewardess before marrying Ed Andrews, a West Point cadet, in 1967. The couple lived stateside and abroad for many years while he pursued a military career. When the rule prohibiting married women from being stewardesses was rescinded, she returned to flying, completing 30 years’ service with United Airlines before retiring. After Ed, a two-star U.S. Army General, retired in 1999, the couple moved back to Petaluma.

A Guild member since 1993, Schmidt is the group’s long-time historian. She and her husband, Dave Schmidt, a former executive at Bank of Petaluma, have lived in Petaluma for 42 years. She scours old news clippings and the minutes of long-ago club meetings, which she enlivens the membership with at current meetings.

“It’s a hoot,” said Andrews, of Schmidt’s revelations of how the meetings were held in the past and the number of parties they threw.

Summaries range from reporting annual donations, “In the first five years, 61 children received eyeglasses,” to “card parties were suspended and fundraisers put on hold because of the ongoing World War II blackouts.” In 1964, at the beginning of the Women’s Liberation movement, the guild held a cocktail party for their “neglected husbands.” It wasn’t until the 1970s when women’s first names were printed in the newspaper. It appears no holiday or seasonal event went on unnoticed. There were Christmas bazaars, luncheons, picnics, rummage sales, bridge parties, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day events and participation in the Butter and Egg Days parade.

The most popular (and notorious) event on the guild’s fundraising calendar was its annual “Cruisin’ Down the River” aboard the Harbor Princess. It began in 1965 as 279 well-dressed locals cruised from Petaluma to Tiburon. After a night of fun, dinner and dancing on the boat, the group was bussed back to Petaluma.

The notoriety occurred after the 1967 cruise, when the boat arrived in Tiburon an hour early. While waiting for the buses, some of the 250 revelers visited several bars, although most stood, waiting on the narrow street. When a Marin County deputy sheriff tried to clear the street, there was no place for the overflowing crowd to stand. The deputy overreacted by calling for reinforcements. When the buses eventually arrived, the crowd was “herded” aboard and sent home.

The Marin Independent Journal ran a story headlined, “Police Clear Tiburon Main Street in Riot” and the Argus-Courier produced eyewitness accounts about how the situation was clearly mishandled. The Marin County Board of Supervisors responded with an apologetic letter, but by then the story had legs.

Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron called it the “great street riot of Tiburon. The biggest news to hit Petaluma since the discovery of the egg,” while San Francisco Chronicle columnist Charles McCabe wrote the apparently completely harmless incident could have been handled by a cop with a little more patience.

The Community Guild has pared its fundraising to two annual events, its upcoming Yard Sale, a three-day showcase set for May 2, 3 and 4 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Fifth St., and its Spectacle Luncheon held at Hermann Sons Hall, in November.

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)

