Toolin’ Around Town: Leroy Bean a charter member of Pacers car club

Petaluma seems to cover its bases when it comes to hosting a wide variety of festivals, music venues, art shows, parades and celebrations, along with beer, wine and food attractions, which bring thousands of visitors to town. Everyone has his or her favorite. Mine is Cruisin’ the Boulevard, Petaluma’s Salute to “American Graffiti,” gearing up for its 14th annual classic car show, Saturday, May 18.

The event stirs nostalgic memories of the 1950s and ‘60s illuminated by the dazzling styling of hundreds of customized hardtops and convertibles alongside potent hot rods, pickups and roadsters. Petaluma’s link to the car culture craze, established when every teenager’s dream was to own his own car, was immortalized by the popularity of the 1973 movie “American Graffiti” and its memorable golden oldies soundtrack.

Another link was the formation on May 11, 1954 — 65 years ago this week — of the Pacers of Petaluma car club, founded by a group of teenagers and young adults. The Pacers offered a fresh new look, one that emphasized safety and appearance, over a predecessor club, the Flying Stockers, who’d earned an unfavorable public image linked to street racing and loud exhaust pipes. The club’s 21 bylaws - ranging from conducting orderly meetings, to penalties for speeding tickets - were strictly enforced. Other car clubs included the Mill Winders, Druids, Coachmen and Olympics, but none of them matched the esteem of the Pacers.

Petaluma-born Leroy Bean, a 1954 graduate of Petaluma High, was a charter member of the club, identified by their embroidered letterman jackets and metal car plaques. A basketball player, tennis player and drum major in high school, he balanced afterschool activities with helping deliver 1,100 copies of the Argus-Courier on a daily car route. After graduation, he worked as a printer at the Argus-Courier until leaving for college in 1964.

Bean’s first car, a 1948 Plymouth, didn’t look like much at first. But with money he’d earned doing pin striping, and with help from the Pacers, he installed a high-performance Corvette racing engine, with two four-barrel carburetors, a LaSalle transmission and Dodge rear end. He added a custom grille, ’57 Oldsmobile tail lights and molding, along with tuck and roll upholstery. Thirty-two coats of hand-rubbed, 1955 Mercury Emerald Green lacquer brought out the shine. Under the hood, everything was chromed.

His customized car was admired at the Sonoma County Fair and the prestigious Oakland Roadster Show.

“I look back at the Pacers era as one of the greatest times in my life,” said 82-year-old Bean. “It was just a great bunch of kids. We were all brought together by our love for cars. I have fond memories of that group.”

In 1959, Bean married Oralee Casarotti and sold his Plymouth in favor of a new Chevy Impala. He attended SRJC, but an interest in architecture led him to the University of California, at Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture, with honors. He moved his family to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1968, where he and his wife raised their two children, Cynthia and Shelly, and he became a junior partner in an architectural firm. Breaking away from the company in 1976, Bean and others established Architecture Inc., which grew into the largest architectural firm in South Dakota.

The Beans had planned on living in Sioux Falls for just two years, but that stretched into 15, as the company drew up plans for an eclectic mix of schools, churches, banks, theaters and an indoor football stadium, while capturing a number of awards. Bean served as North-South Regional Director of American Institute of Architects and on the national board as vice president. He’s received the key to the City of Dallas and one of his speeches, “London Bridge is Falling Down” was read into the National Record. His crowning professional achievement was his election into the College of Fellows of the AIA.

Returning to Petaluma in 1983 - where his grandfather, Christopher B. Jessen, had served on the City Council (1925-29) occasionally filling in as mayor, and whose family roots date to the 1850s - Bean opened an office in the McNear Building, which led to becoming a consultant at U.C. Berkeley where he was named campus architect. In 1998, he became a consultant to the U.C. President and the entire University of California system. His final position, on an interim basis, was campus architect at University of San Francisco.

“I’ve had a very enjoyable career, full of good memories,” said Bean.

While he no longer possesses a vintage customized car, it’s likely you’ll spot him at the Salute to “American Graffiti” car show, perhaps in the vicinity of the A Street parking lot, where the Pacers’ 1929 Model A Ford roadster, and former world speed record holder of 122.96 mph at Half Moon Bay drag strip, will be displayed.

(Harlan Osborne’s column ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week)