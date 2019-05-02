Out and About in Petaluma

AQUS JUGGLE-IN

There are plenty of good reasons to learn to juggle. Scientists have concluded that juggling improves coordination, increases learning capability and stimulates brain growth while warding off certain degenerative brain diseases, helping with the effects of dyslexia, ADD and ADHD, and reducing stress of all kinds. To encourage such positive developments, Aqus Café is once again providing the opportunity to learn to juggle at the annual Petaluma Juggle-In, Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event takes place on the Foundry Wharf Green (right on the river behind Aqus Café, at the corner of 2nd Street and H Street). If you don’t know how to juggle, but want to learn, experienced jugglers will be on hand to help. Already know how? Then come on down and help newcomers get their juggle on. Aqus.com.

DOWN HOME DAY

For the fifth year, Petaluma’s Artful Arrangements presents Down Home Day, an afternoon of live music, farm-based activities (like feeding chickens and hugging farm animals!), plus entertaining games and contests, all taking place on the grounds of a working 1915 homestead in Penngrove. It happens on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Designed as a way for kids to spend quality time with parents and grandparents without the interference of phones, computers and other electronic devices, Down Home Day offers chances to engage in an old-fashioned egg toss, an egg relay race, face painting, “The Portal of Time,” and lots more. A barbecue chicken and/or hot dog lunch is available for purchase, as are raffle tickets with some amazing prizes. The homestead is at 205 Orchard Ln. Admission is free, and raffle tickets are one for $1, 12 for $10 and 25 for $20. For more information, visit ArtfulArrangements.org.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, 11 and 18. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

GET TO KNOW THE

VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma invites aging adults 50 and up to learn how others are growing older in healthy. Get to Know the Village (Thursday, May 9, 10-11 a.m.) is a free introductory meeting for prospective members and interested volunteers. Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

‘MODERN TIMES’

As part of its popular weekly cinema series, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times,” the 1936 masterpiece that marked the final onscreen appearance of Chaplin’s iconic “Little Tramp” character. Conceived as a semi-silent film with music and sound-effects, the only characters who speak in the strangely science-fiction-ish tale are those who control an oppressive, industrialized dystopia. The Little Tramp, struggling to maintain his job and avoid the meddling of spy cameras and malevolent machines, somehow manages to stay optimistic and dream of a bright future for humanity. Wednesday, May 8. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. Petaluma FilmAlliance.com.

FOOD ADDICTION

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.