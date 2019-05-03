Petaluma Profile: Much-loved math teacher retires after 45 years

With all the controversies today in education — teacher pay, student testing, charter schools, and college grad debt, to name a few — what can we learn from someone who has spent her working life in the classroom?

Someone like Anne Trott.

After 45 years teaching math to teenagers, Trott is retiring. Except for the very first year, her entire career has been spent at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma.

Born and raised in Petaluma, she attended both elementary and high school at St. Vincent. At the University of San Francisco, she majored in math and minored in psychology. While in college, she served as a volunteer tutor at Woodrow Wilson High School, near Candlestick Park.

“I was always set on teaching,” she says.

That decision was influenced by several of her teachers at St. Vincent, including Ed Kavanaugh, now retired. While also credentialed in psychology and biology, Trott has always taught math, mostly to sophomores but also to juniors and seniors. She began by teaching for a year in Marin County before coming to St. Vincent. She and her husband, John Trott, raised their four children — Ben, Sarah, Kristin and Sean — in Petaluma.

“She epitomizes all that’s good about St. Vincent,” says Kathleen Atkinson, who worked as a counselor at the same high school for twenty years. Atkinson’s three children all learned math from Trott.

As a counselor, Atkinson was in a good position to see how teachers handled troubled students. She recalls that there were never disciplinary issues in Trott’s classes.

“But she always knew when something was off or a concern,” she says. “She saw the kids as not only students but as people. Calm and quiet, she developed a gift for meeting students as individuals, and they really got that she cared about them.”

Twelve years ago, Trott started a school garden to raise food for the West Side Pantry and to give students the opportunity learn about both gardening and giving. She also coached girls’ basketball early in her career, later coaching both girls’ cross-country running and soccer.

“Not only is Mrs. Trott an amazing math teacher,” says Chisato Ruo, a student at St. Vincent, “but she is also one of the most caring persons I have ever met, supporting her students outside of the classroom with college admissions as well as checking in on how their recent extracurricular events went.”

With her unique perspective on teaching, students and math, Trott finds that while some things have changed, others have stayed the same. Student attitudes about math, for instance, haven’t changed much — some like it, some don’t. A positive change is that a once-prevalent gender bias that viewed math as mostly for boys has disappeared. She feels that by being a female math teacher, she has provided an incentive for girls to pursue the subject. As for student attitudes toward school and learning in general, Trott has seen both positive and negative shifts over time.

“In some ways, attitudes have improved,” she says. “Students feel free to challenge what teachers say, and that’s good. But many students seem less interested now in learning for itself.”

She perceives students as tending to focus on the next step toward a secure future. “Does this count?” is a common question teachers hear. “They feel so competitive about their futures and about college,” she notes.