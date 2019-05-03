Petaluma Profile: Much-loved math teacher retires after 45 years

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 3, 2019, 7:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

With all the controversies today in education — teacher pay, student testing, charter schools, and college grad debt, to name a few — what can we learn from someone who has spent her working life in the classroom?

Someone like Anne Trott.

After 45 years teaching math to teenagers, Trott is retiring. Except for the very first year, her entire career has been spent at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma.

Born and raised in Petaluma, she attended both elementary and high school at St. Vincent. At the University of San Francisco, she majored in math and minored in psychology. While in college, she served as a volunteer tutor at Woodrow Wilson High School, near Candlestick Park.

“I was always set on teaching,” she says.

That decision was influenced by several of her teachers at St. Vincent, including Ed Kavanaugh, now retired. While also credentialed in psychology and biology, Trott has always taught math, mostly to sophomores but also to juniors and seniors. She began by teaching for a year in Marin County before coming to St. Vincent. She and her husband, John Trott, raised their four children — Ben, Sarah, Kristin and Sean — in Petaluma.

“She epitomizes all that’s good about St. Vincent,” says Kathleen Atkinson, who worked as a counselor at the same high school for twenty years. Atkinson’s three children all learned math from Trott.

As a counselor, Atkinson was in a good position to see how teachers handled troubled students. She recalls that there were never disciplinary issues in Trott’s classes.

“But she always knew when something was off or a concern,” she says. “She saw the kids as not only students but as people. Calm and quiet, she developed a gift for meeting students as individuals, and they really got that she cared about them.”

Twelve years ago, Trott started a school garden to raise food for the West Side Pantry and to give students the opportunity learn about both gardening and giving. She also coached girls’ basketball early in her career, later coaching both girls’ cross-country running and soccer.

“Not only is Mrs. Trott an amazing math teacher,” says Chisato Ruo, a student at St. Vincent, “but she is also one of the most caring persons I have ever met, supporting her students outside of the classroom with college admissions as well as checking in on how their recent extracurricular events went.”

With her unique perspective on teaching, students and math, Trott finds that while some things have changed, others have stayed the same. Student attitudes about math, for instance, haven’t changed much — some like it, some don’t. A positive change is that a once-prevalent gender bias that viewed math as mostly for boys has disappeared. She feels that by being a female math teacher, she has provided an incentive for girls to pursue the subject. As for student attitudes toward school and learning in general, Trott has seen both positive and negative shifts over time.

“In some ways, attitudes have improved,” she says. “Students feel free to challenge what teachers say, and that’s good. But many students seem less interested now in learning for itself.”

She perceives students as tending to focus on the next step toward a secure future. “Does this count?” is a common question teachers hear. “They feel so competitive about their futures and about college,” she notes.

Another thing — student attention spans don’t seem as long as they used to be. Partly, this is due to the pervasive presence of information technology in students’ lives.

“I stress in all my classes that there are ways to use computerization, and ways not to,” she says. “And I show them that you can get wrong math answers from your device.”

Trott says teaching as a career has changed considerably during her tenure.

“When I started it was viewed as a lifetime career,” she allows, “but now we change jobs more frequently.” Trott notes the economic challenge of living on a teacher’s salary in areas with a high cost of living, such as Sonoma County. “It’s hard to be teacher now.”

Another change Trott sees is the attitude of parents toward teachers.

“When we started the parents were 100 percent behind us.” But now parents are often assertive advocates for their children, or as Trott puts it, “more entitling for their kids.”

Given the stresses in education today, Trott believes new teachers need first to deeply love their subject. Equally important, they need to like teenagers.

“I get so much reward from my students,” Trott acknowledges. “After class, some even say ‘thank you’ or ‘have a nice day.’”

She admits she’s not always been an “easy” teacher.

Says Trott, “I challenge the students.”

But she always tried to suit the challenge to the individual student. She understands that not all students enjoy adequate parental support. Trott also expresses misgivings about society channeling so many students toward college.

“Thirty years ago, many went on to trade programs, straight into trades or into the junior college system,” she points out. “And we need those people! In this county, we’re lucky to have such a fine junior college system, with practical programs. I feel that many college-bound high school grads are not emotionally ready or where they need to be academically.”

When it comes to favored methods for teaching mathematics to teenagers, Trott has seen the pendulum swing back and forth, from the extremes of rote learning to free-form, playful approaches. She favors a practical balance between. Her chief enjoyment over years has been working with students and conveying her knowledge of and love for math. She especially cherishes those students who came to her “challenged,” but achieved personal success.

“That’s always wonderful,” she says. “I’ve had wonderful experiences with my colleagues,” she continues. “We have shared our successes and often brainstormed on how to help students who are struggling.”

Retirement for Trott won’t mean sitting on a beach.

She plans to increase her volunteer time at Petaluma Bounty, which raises food for the needy, and to volunteer at the public library. She would like to find opportunities to tutor. Trott credits her parents for instilling in her a commitment to public service.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine