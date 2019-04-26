Petaluma’s Past: The great stock market crash of 1929

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 26, 2019, 4:23PM
April 26, 2019

The most devastating stock market crash in U.S. history occurred just in time to welcome Herbert Hoover to his first year of Presidency. Dubbed Black Thursday in the US, October 24th 1929 was the day stocks lost 11% of their value.

The collapse was a shock to the entire world.

In Rome, even the Vatican attacked Wall Street, severely criticizing and condemning its materialism, going so far as to call certain Wall Streeters “market vampires.”

The following day, the Petaluma Argus-Courier quoted the Associated Press, saying, “Wall Street Jubilant, as Hoover opines U.S. business is sound.” Bu just two days later, the headline was, “5 Billions Swept Away In N.Y. Market Today!”

On that Tuesday, it was noted that the two days stock-drop had recorded an astounding 22.6% loss, to this day the worst in history. San Francisco banker A.P. Giannini, who had been so instrumental in San Francisco’s recovery from the earthquake of 1906, nervously cautioned, “We are facing the situation with confidence. This is a period that calls for clear heads and bold hearts.”

But, the bad news kept coming, on into the 1930s.

By July 8, 1932, the market had reached its lowest mark ever, and wouldn’t fully recover to previous highs for decades. That crash marked the beginning of the 12-year Great Depression and affected all of the world’s industrialized nations. By 1932, 2,294 banks had failed in the US.

The “Roaring Twenties” had been all too much fun, a time of unmatched excess. Credit was too easy, the stock market had been on a nine-year run-up in an era of rash consumerism. Over-production glutted markets and speculation had become a way of life. That included the major industries of railroads, steel, automobiles, construction and agriculture. And much of that spending had been on borrowed money, thus creating a dangerous bubble. Worldwide, workers were to face years of insecurity and unemployment, as the bottom fell out of everything, everywhere.

Nationally, huge harvests of wheat had caused oversupply, creating such a severe drop in prices that commodity markets plunged. Farmers felt the crash early on and many of our small Sonoma County farms went bankrupt. By 1932, California farm income had sunk to just half of what it had been in 1929, and unemployment was at an unbelievable 29%.

But farmers at least had their own gardens and animals for food. Petalumans had their chickens, eggs and milk too, but by 1932 “Clean Large Eggs” were selling for just .17 cents a dozen and “Dirty Large Eggs” for .14 cents! In Petaluma’s population of 8,200, only 13% of households even had electricity to run those farms.

It was desperation.

By ‘32, California real estate values had declined by 67% from 1929.

Here are a couple of examples from the 1932 Argus-Courier.

“4 acres. Best land for poultry raising. Small dwelling, well w/ tank and motor, large brooder house, large hen house, barn, garage and feed house, near Redwood Highway. $2,500.”

Or this one.

“2 ¼ ac. New 4 rm. House, 2 BR, all furnished, fine well w/pressure system, garage, chicken equipment, good soil. $3,250--terms.”

That would be worth over $700,000 today, 87 years later.

Still another issue was threatening Petaluma markets that winter, as the Argus Headline of Dec. 9, 1929 declared.

“China and Russia Preparing to Flood U.S. with Dried and Frozen Eggs.”

Apparently, that header got the ball rolling though, because just six days later, the Argus editorial said, “Poultry men are rejoicing that Congress has agreed upon increased tariff protection for poultry and eggs.

But that was still with the exception of a tariff on those dried and frozen eggs. Petaluma’s “poultry men’ were adamant that without said tariff, the American market and our poultry industry would collapse - and it nearly did.

Thea Lowry, in her Petaluma book, “Empty Shells,” said, “Hundreds of farms were lost to the banks.” Profits were down to zero, and, she wrote, “G.P. McNear, who ran his feed mill like a bank, foreclosed on his debt-ridden borrowers.”

McNear’s was (as Johnny Cash would sing many years later) a “Company Store,” and so were most feed mills then, out of necessity. But there is still animosity here regarding those actions by McNear Milling. Some ranchers tried to survive by adding more birds to their flocks, but the crowded coops just led to disease.

Lowry surmised, “Few small farmers toughed-it-out.”

Other news from 1929 included Canada agreeing with the US to preserve Niagra Falls on the Country’s border. There was Babe Ruth hitting his 500th home run, plus Al Capone’s gang machine-gunning the Malone gang in the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre,” Admiral Byrd making the first-ever flight over the South Pole and Ernest Hemingway publishing his “A Farewell To Arms.” Both “Buck Rogers” and “Popeye the Sailorman” comics hit newspapers for the first time that year, offering a few smiles for tough times.

Names in the news, of course, included Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin, but others of note were Agatha Christie, Louis Armstrong, William Faulkner, Huey Long, John Steinbeck and Frida Kahlo. And, in the village of Petaluma, if you had lost your home to the desperate times and if you had a job, you could rent a “Modern 4 rm. Cottage with sun porch, garage, yard. $30/mo. Inquire A.R. Myer, 620 ‘B’ St.”

Everyone in Petaluma had certainly felt the crash and the Great Depression. And those times were tragically disastrous for some. But, on the whole, we did survive, and entering the mid-thirties we began to recover and even to thrive again, as “Chicken City, U.S. of A.”

(Skip Sommer, historian, is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

