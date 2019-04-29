Petaluma Bestsellers: Pulitzer-winning novel hits top 10 list, ‘Bat’ comes back

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 22-April 28, 2019

Books about mountains, real and metaphorical, seem to be popular with Petaluma readers at the moment. The bestselling title in town last week was Arthur Dawson’s “Where the World Begins,” a richly illustrated look at the history of Sonoma Mountain. It was last week’s No. 2.

This week, that position is taken over by last week’s No. 4, Sylvia Plath’s game-changing 1963 novel “The Bell Jar,” clearly benefitting from having been assigned as a spring reading project by at least one high school literature teacher. It’s the semiautobiographical story of a young woman attempting to scale the terrifying heights obstacles of her mental illness and crippling depression. And in the No. 3 spot is last week’s No. 1, “The Second Mountain,” by New York Times columnist David Brooks, who will be visiting Petaluma on Thursday, May 2 for a sold-out breakfast-time appearance at Copperfield’s.

Elsewhere on the list are a few new releases.

Richard Powers’ ”The Overstory” (No. 5), the recently announced 2019 winner of the Pulitzer for Literature, tells a sweeping tale highlighting generations of humans on personal journeys that interconnect with nature in spectacular ways. And acclaimed food writer Ruth Reichl’s critically acclaimed new memoir “Save Me the Plums,” about her tenure as editor-in-chief of the legendary “Gourmet” magazine, appears this week in the No. 9 spot.

Meanwhile, over on the kids and young adults list, the No. 1 title is Elana Arnold’s “Bat and the End of Everything,” the brand new sequel to Arnold’s “A Boy Called Bat” and “Bat and the Waiting Game. ” The author’s third-grade-aimed “Bat” stories follow a clever boy on the autism spectrum and his uniquely positive and inventive ways of dealing with the world and its many obstacles and opportunities (including, in this one, Bat’s relationship with his soon-to-be-released pet skunk Thor). At No. 2 is “High Five” (about a high-five contest among some very competitive animals) by author-illustrator Adam Rubin, who also appears at No. 4 with his popular “Dragons Love Tacos.”

Last week’s No. 1, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” steps down a few rungs this week, now appearing at No. 3 on the list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

2. ‘The Bell Jar,’ by Sylvia Plath

3. ‘Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

4. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

5. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

6. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

8. ‘Pocket RBG Wisdom,’ by Hardie Grant Books

9. ‘Save Me the Plums,’ by Ruth Reichel

10. ‘The Fifth Season,’ by N.K. Jemison

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Bat and the End of Everything,’ by Elana Arnold

2. ‘High Five,’ by Adam Rubin

3. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ by Adam Rubin

5. ‘Pop-Up Peekaboo! Unicorn,’ by DK Kids

6. ‘Amulet: Stonekeeper,’ by Kazu Kibuishi

7. ‘Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark,’ by Mary Pope Osborne

8. ‘Don’t Let Them Disappear,’ by Chelsea Clinton

9. ‘Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Raid of No Return,’ by Nathan Hale

10. ‘Explorer: The Hidden Doors,’ by Kazu Kibuishi

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)