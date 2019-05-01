Your Weekend: May the Fourth Be With You

THURSDAY

BLACK SHEEP

BRASS BAND

Take the stirring brass joyfulness of a small marching ensemble and fuse it with the fast-paced fury of a raucous, super- tight punk rock band. That’s pretty much the Black Sheep Brass Band, a fun, funky Sonoma County-based group that do for tubas, trombones and trumpets what Charlie Musselwhite did for harmonicas and the beatniks did for bongos. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $12. MysticTheater.com.

FRIDAY

JUBILEE KLEZMER

ENSEMBLE

It’s only recently become common knowledge, but the River Front Café has one of the most massive dance floors in town, though it’s technically not a dance floor at all. It’s the large deck overlooking the Petaluma River Turning Basin. Let your feet find their way there this Friday, where they will be treated to some lively klezmer, Israeli, Yiddish, Sephardic and Middle Eastern dance music, performed by Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. 224 B St. 5:30-8:00 pm. No cover. riverfront.cafe.

THE INCUBATORS

Soulful, rootsy, rock-y, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators — fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell — are taking the stage at Petaluma’s newly re-opened The Big Easy, at 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

PETALUMA KITE DAY

Who knew? Evidently, Saturday, May 4, has officially been declared Petaluma Kite Day, so if you’ve got a kite bring it to Steamer Landing Park between 2-4 p.m., and if you don’t, then get one. Bring a picnic and a friend, and get reading to raise the colors high over Petaluma. 6 Copeland St.

MAY THE FOURTH

BE WITH YOU

North Bay Cabaret presents a wacky, sexy, weird and wonderful celebration on all things “Star Wars” with a sprawling burlesque-comedy-music show at the Phoenix Theater. Described as an immersive, R-rated “variety show ‘Star Wars’ experience,” the wild-and-wooly show will be hosted by Sonoma County’s own notorious Sith Lord of alternative entertainment, Jake Ward, and will include a Star Wars-themed cosplay contest and an interactive Jedi Training lightsaber game. Then there’s the show itself, an eye-popping, side-splitting showcase of circus performance, drag acts, spacy visual art and music, ear-bending spoken word, stand-up and sketch comedy, go-go dancers and puppets! Open to 18+ adults (with ID) only. $20 General (in advance), $30 General Admission (at the door). 7 p.m. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

TRUCKERS BALL

A benefit for the Penngrove Social Firemen, the Truckers Ball is a big, friendly, food-and-music party, featuring tunage by Charley Baker, plus a great old-fashined truckers’ meal of tri-tip, chicken, beans and salad. There will be something called the Big Buckle Raffle (prize donated by Reliance Towing) and lots of other stuff.

SUNDAY

CINNABAR SINGERS

SPRING CONCERT

Featuring a gorgeously eclectic mix of choral music, Cinnabar Singers’ annual spring concert will include works by Ravel, Poulenc and Debussy, plus the stunning Misa Criolla by Argentinian composer Ariel Ramirez. Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m., at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker Street. Tickets are $15, available at the door or online at Cinnabartheater.org/tickets.