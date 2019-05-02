Helping Out: Charity garage sale, Shindig for Survivors and a ‘Purple Fiesta’

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 2, 2019, 12:01AM

HAVING A FUNDRAISER?

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT –

Benefit Garage Sale

145 Webster St.

Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? To raise money for New Horizons, a project in the Dominican Republic to assist girls and young women living in the slums and barrios of the Puerto Plata region. The programs focus on education and inspiration, with extracurricular activities from sports to theater to art and more. A group of local women, spearheaded by Carol England and Adrienne Paskal, have formed The Primavera Project, to raise money for programs such as New Horizons. The groups first fundraiser is a large garage sale, with items from several local families who’ve donated furniture, clothes, appliances, collectibles and more to support the cause.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the garage sale will be donated to New Horizons, in the Dominican Republic.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The garage sale takes place on Saturday, May 4, at 145 Webster Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY PARKS

FOUNDATION HIKE

Tolay Lake Regional Park

Sunday, May 5,

9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A fundraising hike, presented by the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, will be led by members of the Coast Miwok and Pomo tribes. While out on the 5-mile out-and-back hike, leaders will share cultural and historical information about the Tolay Valley. Tagging along will be Dr. Peter Nelson from San Diego State University, offering a lunchtime mini-presentation of his research on the valley. Attendess will also get to glimpse a magnificent display of blooming wildflowers.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this one-of-a-kind hike will support structural improvements at Tolay Lake Regional Park.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $110 and can be purchased on BrownPaperTickets.com (search Tolay Lake Hike 2019).

PURPLE FIESTA – Relay

for Life/Elim Lutheran

Church

Hermann Sons Hall

Sunday, May 5, 4-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With the slogan, “Party till cancer takes a siesta forever,” Elim Lutheran Church’s “Elim Lites” team is throwing a Cinco de Mayo celebration to raise money for its participation in the upcoming “Relay for Life” event, in September, at Casa Grande High School. The race event is a benefit for the American Cancer Society. At the May party, attendees will be treated to a delicious taco bar, Mexican desserts, beer, wine and margaritas, a silent auction and a raffle for a purple piñata. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for adults, and $10 for kids 7-12-years-old (free under 6), and are available at Elim Lutheran Church, 5014 Baker St., or by calling 762-4081.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the Purple Fiesta will go towards the total fundraising goals set by Elim Lutheran’s relay team. In September, the runners will participate in the relay, with all funds raised between now and then going to support the work of the American Cancer Society. RelayforLife.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave.

A SHINDIG TO SUPPORT

SURVIVORS – Verity

Lagunitas Brewing

Company

Monday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? In celebration of its 45th anniversary, local nonprofit Verity is throwing a party, and to make very toast count, their allowing it to be a benefit event. Held in Lagunitas Brewing Company’s outdoor beer garden, the shindig features live music by Sol Horizon, a spectacular door-prize raffle thing, plenty of beer and more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? In cooperation with the community, Verity works to eliminate all forms of violence, with a focus on sexual assault and abuse, an unacceptable form of oppression, highly destructive to the lives of the survivors, their families, and their friends. Verity facilitates healing for such survivors, and strives to prevent violence through counseling, advocacy, intervention, and education. Its programs include operation of a rape crisis hotline, various support groups and trauma counseling, and several education courses. Verity.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door for adults, $5 for teens, and free for kids under 14. Tickets are available at the event, or in advance through BrownPaperTickets.com.

ART EXHIBIT FOR A

CAUSE – Dominican

Republic Water Projects

Bay-Ti Home Decor

Saturday, May 11, 3-6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An opportunity to contribute to clean water projects in the Dominican Republic while also celebrsting the work of local artist Rachid Hassani, owner – with his wife Reem, of Bay-Ti Home Decor. For two weeks, surrounded by what the Hassanis call “rich Moroccan cultural décor,” Hessani will be exhibiting his own extraordinary art work. On May 11, from 3-6 p.m., a party-reception will be held at the store, with tea and snacks and conversation.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the sale of Hassanis works, and items throughout the store, will be donated to Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, and channeled into its efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of the Dominican Republic.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bay-Ti Home Décor is at 1 Fourth St., in downtown Petaluma. For information, write info@bayti-home.com.

YAPPY HOUR – BENEFIT

FOR PETALUMA ANIMAL

SHELTER

Kastania Vineyard and

Winery

Wednesday, May 15, 5-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Kicking off a new monthly series of wine-themed fundraisers for Northbay Animal Services and the Petaluma Animal Shelter, the cleverly dubbed “Yappy Hour” is a chance to taste some amazing wines with-or-without your furry friend (pets are welcome, but not mandatory, and bowls of water will be plentiful so your friend can have a drink alongside you).

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Animal Shelter’s mission is to provide comprehensive services to the Petaluma community that result in fewer homeless animals, greater pet retention and happier families. NorthBayAnimalServices.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Kastania Winery is 4425 Kastania Rd. in Petaluma.

5K DASH FOR DANCE AND

FUN RUN – Benefit for

North Coast Ballet

Shollenberger Park

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. 5K

9:15 Fun Run

(registration 8 a.m.)

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Supporters of Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California will be gathering bright and early on Sunday morning, May 19, to trot, sprint, run, walk, skip and scamper around a 5K trail race course with beautiful views and a flat, uncomplicated path. Participants can choose between the 5K course or the 1-mile “Boogie Woogie Fun Walk” course. Kids and strollers are welcome, and there will be plenty of available nearby parking.

WHO DOES IT HELP? North Coast Ballet California brings the art of dance to the Northern California region through promoting dance and the experience of the arts. NorthCoastBallet.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The 5K race cost $30 per person, and the fun run is $15. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance at NorthCoastBallet.org. Shollenberger Park is at 1400 Cader Ln. in Petaluma.

