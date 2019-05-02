Helping Out: Charity garage sale, Shindig for Survivors and a ‘Purple Fiesta’

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT –

Benefit Garage Sale

145 Webster St.

Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? To raise money for New Horizons, a project in the Dominican Republic to assist girls and young women living in the slums and barrios of the Puerto Plata region. The programs focus on education and inspiration, with extracurricular activities from sports to theater to art and more. A group of local women, spearheaded by Carol England and Adrienne Paskal, have formed The Primavera Project, to raise money for programs such as New Horizons. The groups first fundraiser is a large garage sale, with items from several local families who’ve donated furniture, clothes, appliances, collectibles and more to support the cause.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the garage sale will be donated to New Horizons, in the Dominican Republic.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The garage sale takes place on Saturday, May 4, at 145 Webster Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY PARKS

FOUNDATION HIKE

Tolay Lake Regional Park

Sunday, May 5,

9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A fundraising hike, presented by the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, will be led by members of the Coast Miwok and Pomo tribes. While out on the 5-mile out-and-back hike, leaders will share cultural and historical information about the Tolay Valley. Tagging along will be Dr. Peter Nelson from San Diego State University, offering a lunchtime mini-presentation of his research on the valley. Attendess will also get to glimpse a magnificent display of blooming wildflowers.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this one-of-a-kind hike will support structural improvements at Tolay Lake Regional Park.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $110 and can be purchased on BrownPaperTickets.com (search Tolay Lake Hike 2019).

PURPLE FIESTA – Relay

for Life/Elim Lutheran

Church

Hermann Sons Hall

Sunday, May 5, 4-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With the slogan, “Party till cancer takes a siesta forever,” Elim Lutheran Church’s “Elim Lites” team is throwing a Cinco de Mayo celebration to raise money for its participation in the upcoming “Relay for Life” event, in September, at Casa Grande High School. The race event is a benefit for the American Cancer Society. At the May party, attendees will be treated to a delicious taco bar, Mexican desserts, beer, wine and margaritas, a silent auction and a raffle for a purple piñata. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for adults, and $10 for kids 7-12-years-old (free under 6), and are available at Elim Lutheran Church, 5014 Baker St., or by calling 762-4081.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the Purple Fiesta will go towards the total fundraising goals set by Elim Lutheran’s relay team. In September, the runners will participate in the relay, with all funds raised between now and then going to support the work of the American Cancer Society. RelayforLife.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave.

A SHINDIG TO SUPPORT

SURVIVORS – Verity

Lagunitas Brewing

Company

Monday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? In celebration of its 45th anniversary, local nonprofit Verity is throwing a party, and to make very toast count, their allowing it to be a benefit event. Held in Lagunitas Brewing Company’s outdoor beer garden, the shindig features live music by Sol Horizon, a spectacular door-prize raffle thing, plenty of beer and more.