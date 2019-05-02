THE BUZZ: Petaluma actors play key roles in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

CLASSIC ‘MOCKINGBIRD’ ROLES GO TO LOCAL ACTORS: Petaluma’s Ellen Rawley and Liev Bruce-Low are currently filling some time-tested roles as the adult Jean Louise Finch (once known as Scout) and her childhood best friend Dill, in 6th Street Playhouse’s just-opened production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Adapted by Christopher Sergel from the Pulitzer-winning novel by Harper Lee, the stage version of “Mockingbird” was directed by one-time Petaluman Marty Pistone. The sprawling show — about a young girl’s awakening to racism and injustice in Depression-era Alabama, as she witnesses her lawyer father, Atticus (Jeff Cote) defend an innocent black man — opened last weekend, and runs through May 19. In Sergel’s script, the story is narrated by a grownup Scout, who describes and simultaneously witnesses the events of the trial, childhood adventures shared with Dill and her brother Jem, dark secrets surrounding the mysterious Boo Radley, and other neighborhood “characters” such as Miss Dubose, believed to keep a confederate pistol under her shawl to shoot rude children with. Rawley was seen last summer in Petaluma Shakespeare’s “Speechless Shakespeare,” and has appeared at 6th Street in a number of shows, including “Steel Magnolias” and “Threepenny Opera.” Bruce-Low is a veteran of Cinnabar’s Young Repertory program, and has also played the title role in “Oliver!” (142 Throckmorton in Mill Valley) and Lawrence in “School of Rock” (23 Elephants). More details can be found at 6thstreetPlayhouse.com.

TEACHER JOHN SHRIBBS HONORED BY LOCAL ROATARY CLUBS: At the annual Dinner of Champions last month, Petaluma Valley Rotary Club honored retired Casa Grande High School teacher John Shribbs for his leadership in renovating the “serenity garden” at Petaluma People’s Services Center. The garden was a joint project of three Rotary clubs, and Shribbs, who taught science, provided significant guidance in building the garden’s new irrigation system, in addition to helping choose the plants and shrubs. The garden was originally envisioned as a place where abused children can feel safe and secure while visiting the center. Shribbs was honored during the dinner on April 16, where he was presented with the award by Michael Caruana, project manager of the Petaluma Rotary Club.

