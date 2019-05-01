At Film Fest Petaluma, shorts are sweet

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 1, 2019, 3:01PM

FILM FEST PETALUMA

What: A daylong showcase of short films from around the world.

When: Saturday, May 4, 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Admission: $10 per block. A $30 day pass can be purchased as well. Available at the door or in advance at MysticTheatre.com.

Information: PetalumaFilmAlliance.org

The longest is 27 minutes.

The shortest is only three.

Of the 23 films selected for this weekend’s Film Fest Petaluma, seven are from the United States, and four of those were filmed right here in Sonoma County, three by students at SRJC or SSU. The rest come from Italy, Iran, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, the Ukraine, France, Sweden and Ecuador. Four are animated. Two are documentaries. Two were nominated for Academy Awards.

One features the guy who made the monsters for “American Werewolf in London.”

All are extraordinary, in one way or another.

And if you are like most folks who’ve become fans of this annual celebration of short-form filmmaking, at least one of the films is likely to change your life.

A popular downtown film showcase featuring new short films from all around the globe, Film Fest Petaluma, now in its 11th year at the Mystic Theatre, is a project of SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance, created by film instructor Mike Traina as a way for students to better engage with and appreciate the art of cinema. Traina is on sabbatical this year, travelling to some of the greatest film festivals in the world, so the 2019 Film Fest has become the responsibility of Alex Pirolina, the JC’s interim film instructor during Traina’s absence.

One look at the list of film Pirolini and his student programmers have assembled, however, it looks like the 2019 showcase is as jam-packed with variety and surprise as the festivals regulars have come to expect. The event will once again bring many of the chosen filmmakers to Petaluma for fascinating onstage conversations following their films, which are grouped into separate “blocks,” each block bringing in a new assortment of filmmakers for the post-film conversations. In recent years, there have been four blocks of films, one running a bit later and featuring somewhat more “adult” fare. The one change this year is that there are only three blocks of films, each one entirely new, playing at noon (seven films), 3 p.m. (seven films), and 7:30 p.m. (nine films)

Here are some short, pithy descriptions of all 23 films.

So you can, you know, choose how many to see.

If you decide to see all of them, trust us, you won’t be alone.

NOON SHORTS PROGRAM

(12 p.m.)

“Happy Birthday,” directed by Grant Anderson and Neo Wagner (US, 5 min.)

After wishing his deceased father a happy birthday, a young man finds himself on a dizzying, inescapable journey into the unknown. The result is a fascinating blend of narrative and experimental cinema that earned Santa Rosa High School students Grant Anderson and Neo Wagner the Sonoma County Student Film Festival Audience Award.

“Marguerite,” directed by Marianne

Farley (Canada, 19 min.)

A 70-year-old woman finds herself wrestling with ancient regrets and forgotten feelings when she learns her female caregiver is in a relationship with a woman. This one was nominated in 2019 for Best Live Action Short.

“Diddle Zapping,” directed by

Thomas Goletz (Germany, 3 min.)

An animated delight about television and “entertainment,” this one presents a movie-loving couple whose TV set is struck by lightning.

“Two Lives,” directed by Alberto

Collado De Lis (Spain, 6 min.)

When a man accidentally encounters an old friend from high school, long lost emotions clash with surprising realizations.

“Eternity,” directed by Anna

Sobolevska (Ukraine, 24 min.)

This one’s a science fiction thriller set in 2058, with a husband and wife making a difficult decision in a time when mega-corporations can digitize human souls and place them in a heaven-like afterlife.

“First Disco,” directed by Helen Reilly

(Ireland, 18 min.)

In 1983, an awkward teen has a life-changing epiphany.

“Keep the Gaslight Burning,” directed by Lou and Dave Elsey (US, 19 min.)

Filmed right here in Petaluma, featuring performances by Markie Post (“Night Court”) and Rick Baker (the Oscar-winning monster movie makeup artist), “Gaslight” is a creepy, twisty ghost story about old Mrs. Maxwell, who believes her dead husband’s ghost will come seeking revenge if she should ever let the gas light go out in her bedroom. This one is as fun as it is scary.

AFTERNOON SHORTS PROGRAM

(3 p.m.)

“Auditions for the King,” directed

by Devin Lehrer, Candice Penland, and

Yareen Avni (US, 10 min.)

Created by students at SRJC, this juicy short follows a young Elvis impersonator as he prepares to enter a national Elvis Presley Tribute contest.

“Somebody and Nobody,” directed

by Joscha Douma (Germany, 27 min.)

Sort of a western movie, but sort of not, “Somebody and Nobody” follows a family before, during and after an attempted robbery by a famous, and dangerous, outlaw.

“Animal Behaviour,” directed by

Alison Snowden and David Fine

(Canada, 14 min.)

When a newcomer joins a support group for animals, things get a little wild in the animated film with a sharp sense of humor.

“Relicious,” by Eugenio Villani and

Raffaele Palazzo (Italy, 8 min.)

In an “allegorical” grocery store,” every decision counts.

“Nursery Rhymes,” directed by Tom

Noakes (Australia, 5 min.)

On a remote highway surrounded by cattle and chain link fences, a cold shirtless man named only Metalhead Boy sings Old McDonald over and over in a disturbing, astonishing two-shot film that goes places you will never expect.

“Block,” directed by Mostafa Rabbani

(Iran, 15 min.)

A young Iranian man successfully sneaks a prostitute into his family’s apartment for the night, but has a much harder time sneaking her back out again in the morning.

“Clac!” directed by Fabien Ara

(France, 19 min.)

In a crowded restaurant, an elderly woman starts a conversation with her family, hoping that the presence of so many strangers keeps her loved ones from overreacting to the decision she is about to announce. The short was an official selection at the 2018 Cannes Festival.

EVENING SHORTS PROGRAM

(7:30pm)

“Script to Screen,” directed by

Sophie Martinez (US, 5 minutes)

SRJC student Sophie Martinez wrote and directed a satirical reenactment (of sorts), brilliantly parodying her own not-so-dreamy experience of making a short, no-budget film for a student film festival.

“Shadow Animals,” directed by Jerry

Carlsson (Sweden, 21 min.)

Marall’s parents want her to behave herself at the party they attend together, and then do anything but behave themselves.

“Bird Karma,” directed by William

Salazar (US, 5 min.)

Something unexpected, and justly deserved, takes place when a greedy bird discovers a pond filled with delicious looking fish, in gorgeously animated, slightly dark comedy.

“About the Birds and the Bees,”

directed by J. J. Vanhanen

(Finland, 12 min.)

A healthy teenager with “urges,” who lives in a tiny, remote town covered in ice, tries to find a private spot, somewhere (anywhere), to have a little moment all his own.

“Beneath the Ink,” directed by Cy

Dodson (US, 12 min.)

“Bring me your mistakes and let’s erase the hate.” That’s the offer made by Billy White, an Appalachian tattoo artist who runs a shop in Ohio that offers to cover up the ink of anyone hoping to separate themselves from racist pasts, and the markings (swastikas, KKK hoods, burning crosses, etc.), that threaten to permanently brand them with views they no longer hold. This documentary short is as inspiring as it is (at times) deeply upsetting.

“Afterwork,” directed by Andrés

Aguilar (Ecuador, 6 min.)

In this charming animated oddity, Groompy is a professional cartoon “actor” who’s become bored with his routine.

“Pink Elephant,” directed by Ado

Hasanović (Italy, 18 min.)

When a Bosnian exchange student takes her Italian boyfriend home to Sarajevo, it’s not the guy that bothers her father. It’s his daughter’s new tattoo.

“A Night at the Garden,” directed by

Marshall Curry (US, 7 min.)

A nominee this year for Best Documentary Short Academy Award, this chilling documentary presents footage from a real life “pro America” Nazi rally that took place at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20, in 1939. Over 20,000 attendees crammed themselves into the New York City arena, throwing Nazi salutes even as Hitler prepared to wage war on the US. The shock of the footage, presented without commentary, is compounded by the realization that so many Americans once staged an Aryan rally in the Big Apple, and today almost no one remembers it happened, and could (clearly) easily happen again.

“Chorus,” directed by César Tormo

(Spain, 4 min.)

A strict father dislikes the rock ‘n roll music his daughter adores. On her birthday, something big happens to change at least on their points of view.

