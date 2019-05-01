At Film Fest Petaluma, shorts are sweet

The longest is 27 minutes.

The shortest is only three.

Of the 23 films selected for this weekend’s Film Fest Petaluma, seven are from the United States, and four of those were filmed right here in Sonoma County, three by students at SRJC or SSU. The rest come from Italy, Iran, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, the Ukraine, France, Sweden and Ecuador. Four are animated. Two are documentaries. Two were nominated for Academy Awards.

One features the guy who made the monsters for “American Werewolf in London.”

All are extraordinary, in one way or another.

And if you are like most folks who’ve become fans of this annual celebration of short-form filmmaking, at least one of the films is likely to change your life.

A popular downtown film showcase featuring new short films from all around the globe, Film Fest Petaluma, now in its 11th year at the Mystic Theatre, is a project of SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance, created by film instructor Mike Traina as a way for students to better engage with and appreciate the art of cinema. Traina is on sabbatical this year, travelling to some of the greatest film festivals in the world, so the 2019 Film Fest has become the responsibility of Alex Pirolina, the JC’s interim film instructor during Traina’s absence.

One look at the list of film Pirolini and his student programmers have assembled, however, it looks like the 2019 showcase is as jam-packed with variety and surprise as the festivals regulars have come to expect. The event will once again bring many of the chosen filmmakers to Petaluma for fascinating onstage conversations following their films, which are grouped into separate “blocks,” each block bringing in a new assortment of filmmakers for the post-film conversations. In recent years, there have been four blocks of films, one running a bit later and featuring somewhat more “adult” fare. The one change this year is that there are only three blocks of films, each one entirely new, playing at noon (seven films), 3 p.m. (seven films), and 7:30 p.m. (nine films)

Here are some short, pithy descriptions of all 23 films.

So you can, you know, choose how many to see.

If you decide to see all of them, trust us, you won’t be alone.

NOON SHORTS PROGRAM

(12 p.m.)

“Happy Birthday,” directed by Grant Anderson and Neo Wagner (US, 5 min.)

After wishing his deceased father a happy birthday, a young man finds himself on a dizzying, inescapable journey into the unknown. The result is a fascinating blend of narrative and experimental cinema that earned Santa Rosa High School students Grant Anderson and Neo Wagner the Sonoma County Student Film Festival Audience Award.

“Marguerite,” directed by Marianne

Farley (Canada, 19 min.)

A 70-year-old woman finds herself wrestling with ancient regrets and forgotten feelings when she learns her female caregiver is in a relationship with a woman. This one was nominated in 2019 for Best Live Action Short.

“Diddle Zapping,” directed by

Thomas Goletz (Germany, 3 min.)

An animated delight about television and “entertainment,” this one presents a movie-loving couple whose TV set is struck by lightning.

“Two Lives,” directed by Alberto