‘Pill Head’ pops onto big screen

“I love stories where a character who you least expect of goodness or heroism, finds themselves having to somehow become heroic,” says Daedalus Howell, author and filmmaker. “That’s the kind of lead character I wanted for ‘Pill Head.’ ”

“Pill Head,” now bearing the catchy poster slogan, “A Dose From Another Dimension,” is the feature-length movie Howell filmed in and around Petaluma last year. As writer and director, he decided to not just shoot the movie in his hometown, but to set the story in a kind of alternative version of Petaluma.

A town he calls Lumaville.

The movie’s producer, Karen Hess, says she liked the idea, and especially appreciated Howell’s commitment to telling a tale in which a troubled person discovers an inner strength they did not know they had.

“Who doesn’t love a redemption story?” she says.

“Pill Head,” which premiered to a sold-out Mystic Theatre crowd in February, will be released in a video-on-demand format (initially on Vimeo) on May 16. The film will then be released on Blu Ray and DVD later this summer. But first, it will receive a multi-cinema big screen run at several North Bay theaters, including four screenings in Petaluma on May 13 and 15.

The intentionally comedic, satirically off-the-wall film stars Emily Ahrens at Theda, a pill-popping party girl who comes into contact with the mysterious Dr. Ashe, played by Alia Beeton, recently seen as Sally Bowles in Cinnabar Theater’s 2018 production of “Cabaret.”

“We were so lucky to get such great actors as our leads,” says Hess. “They really understood what we were going for, and were totally committed to making this film, which, because of its budget, had to be pretty inventive.”

“That’s her way of saying we had to make some of it up as we went,” says Howell.

The idea for the film came in the spring of 2017, after Howell and Hess had fruitfully collaborated on a surreal local art exhibit featuring fake ephemera from a fictional rock band called Le Drama Club. The exhibition, at the small gallery in the rear of Heebe Jeebe General Store, was done so successfully that certain attendees swore they actually remembered seeing Le Drama Club perform live at The Phoenix in the 80s.

“That totally happened, people said that,” laughs Hess. “But it’s impossible, because we invented the band.”

Buoyed by the results, Howell and Hess began looking for another, similarly artsy project to team up for. What they settled on was to make what Howell now calls “a ripped-from-the-headlines exploitation movie in the style of Roger Corman,” but with a decidedly gentler, art-gallery vibe.

“I immediately thought of it as an ‘arts-ploitation’ film,” Howell says. “I’d already made a bunch of weird short films. So I said to Karen, ‘Look, we just did an exhibit where we made a whole bunch of real-looking props, and we created this whole world out of nothing but visual elements, so let’s do that again, but add a movie, and a story, and actors. I may have actually said, ‘How hard can it be?’ Anyway, it opened the door, and Karen liked the idea, and she gave me a month to write a script.”

Having produced two self-published novels – “The Late Projectionist” and “Quantum Deadline” – both already taking place in Lumaville, Howell decided to use elements of that same world in the movie. Those elements include an alternative version of the Argus-Courier – for which Howell has served as columnist and one-time Features Editor – now called the Argo-Knot. The story Howell began to envision was that of a young woman, a drug addict with a poor sense of self-value, who agrees to undergo an experimental drug therapy grogram, from which she emerges with, for lack of a better description, supernatural “abilities.”