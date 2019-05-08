Out and About in Petaluma

SPRING ARTISAN MARKET AT ‘THE BANK’

Local artists and growers of various kinds will be hawking their eye-popping knickknacks, while live music plays and jugglers juggle juggling-things, as the springtime Artisan’s Market unfolds inside The Bank Hub (sometimes called just The Bank, formerly the home of the Seed Bank) in downtown Petaluma, 199 Petaluma Blvd. The tuneage will be provided by Ron Lacey and his band, and the plentiful merchants/makers will include Griffo Distillery, the Bohemian Farmer’s Collective, Fllatbed Farm, Lavender Bee Farm, Mariposa Creamery, Jojo Soaps, Rubber Ducky Soaps, Benedetta Skin Care and bunches of others (some who sell things in actual bunches). Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. TheBankHub.com.

‘GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE’ MEETING

The Village Network of Petaluma invites aging adults 50 and up to learn how others are growing older in healthy. Get to Know the Village (Thursday, May 9, 10-11 a.m.) is a free introductory meeting for prospective members and interested volunteers. Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN’S SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

‘ZUCKED’ AUTHOR TO SPEAK IN TOWN

Roger McNamee, the bestselling author of “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe,” will be speaking this Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. A 35-year Silicon Valley investor, McNamee is the co-founder, with U2’s Bono, of Elevation Partners. In his book, a New York Times bestseller, he recounts his own awak-ening to the potential dangers of Facebook, and what might be done to stop it. His appearance in Petaluma is co-sponsored by LiteracyWorks, a nonprofit designed to assist low-literacy adults in gaining the skills needed to have suc-cessful career in the modern workplace. Literacyworks.org.

MONARCH BUTTERFLY TALK

The Petaluma Garden Club’s monthly meeting will feature a presentation on Monarch butterflies by Suzanne Clark, who will be sharing photos of her trip to the mountains of Michoacan, Mexico. The meeting on Monday, May 13, includes coffee and snacks. The meeting is at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the public is welcome.

NEW TO PETALUMA?

Okay, you don’t have to be a newcomer to Petaluma to drop in at Aqus Café’s Newcomers’ Social/Welcome Wagon on Monday, May 13, from 6-7 p.m. You could show up to be part of the welcome for actual newbies, and get to know some cool new people. After all, someone has to tell the new arrivals that not everyone around here takes kindly to the nickname “P-Town.” Of course, some do. So, you know, whatever. Anyway, at the meet-up, a two-page “cheat sheet” of basic Petaluma facts and information will be available, and it’s a great way to get other questions answered by folks who’ve already lived her for a long time. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.