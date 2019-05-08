Your Weekend: Spike Sikes, Robin Trower and Julie Andrews battling Nazis

THURSDAY

GAIA TRIO CONCERT: THE GOLDBERG VARIATIONS

The Gaia String Trio (Richard Heinberg on violin, Felicia McFall on viola and Andy Willbanks on cello) plays classical hits by masters of the baroque and romantic periods to the greatest composers of the 20th Century. For this intimate concert at the Aqus Café, Gaia will play a delightful string trio arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” considered one of the most impressive and striking compositions of all time. 7 p.m. No cover. 189 H St. Aqus.com.

SPIKE SIKES DUO

Rosen’s 256 North welcomes the Texas-born-but-now-Petaluma-based singer-songwriter known as Spike Sikes, plus blues artist Paul Sanchez (founder of the New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth), for an eclectic evening of funky, groovy, jazzy, bluesy, jump-jive-y fun. 7:30 p.m. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. No cover. 256North.com.

ROBIN TROWER

The acclaimed rock guitarist and Fender Stratocaster-proponent from England’s Southend-on-Sea, Essex, brings his legendary sound to Petaluma. A one-time member of the legendary Procol Harum, Trower eventually formed his own band, named it after himself, and has been blowing people’s minds ever since. For the local Mystic Theatre show, he’ll share the stage with Kansa City wunderkind guitarist Katy Guillen. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $59. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

LONG STORY SHORT: WORK IT

Hosted by storyteller Kay DeMartini, Long Story Short is Griffo Distillery’s own monthly story slam event, taking place right there on the Griffo distillery floor. Best story wins $20 worth of lottery tickets. This is a benefit for COTS.org. 1320 Scott St. This month’s theme is “Work It,” and yes, the bar will be open. Friday, May 10. 8 p.m. $15-$25. LongStoryShort.eventbrite.com.

​

BRIAN FRANCIS BAUDOIN

Originally from Kaplan, Louisiana, Cajun country-singer Brian Francis Baudoin performs every Friday night at The Washoe House. Fast becoming a popular “best kept secret,” Baudoin’s shows are charming and intimate, as he alternates between singing bluesy, soulful rock songs and telling stories of travelling the world and life on the road. 2840 Roblar Rd. 6:30-10 p.m. Washoe.House.

D’BUNCHOVUS

Now that the weather is warming up, the Riverfront Café has added live outdoor to its menu of crepes, waffles, burgers, fried chicken and Mediterranean specialties.

This Friday, it’s local favorites D’Bunchovus, who’ve been delighting local coffeehouse crowds with their fine four-part harmonies.

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No cover. Riverfront Café, 224 B. St.

SATURDAY

WILLIAM TYLER

“Alternative folk” singer/guitarist William Tyler is a bit hard to pin down, stylistically, but that hasn’t stopped him from amassing a strong following of fans, regardless of the fact that his music is entirely wordless. His recording-studio craftsmanship - including January’s ‘Goes West” - has been lauded by critics for its spare-but-beautiful musical landscapes and his lovely, unpredictable melodies. Tyler’s music might make you wonder what ‘70s-era Jethro Tull might have sounded like if Ian Anderson had gone into a gentle, country-tinged direction instead of the wacky Ren-Faire folk rock he became known for. The Nashville-based master guitarist, a past member of such innovative groups as Lambchop and Silver Jews, will be playing solo when he comes to the Mystic Theatre this weekend. San Francisco songwriter Vetiver will appear as the opening act. $15-$18. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.).

SUNDAY

‘THE SOUND OF MUSIC’

The hills are alive, and so is this beloved musical masterpiece starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. It features some of the best-known songs ever written for a Broadway musical, and with gorgeous on-location cinematography that counts among the greatest every achieved for a stage-to-screen musical. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. The film screens at the same times on Wednesday, May 15. Cinemawest.com.