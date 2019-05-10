Film Reviews: ‘Pill Head’ drops in Petaluma

The big cinematic buzz in Petaluma this week isn’t the imminent big screen release of the mash-up fantasy “Detective Pikachu,” or even the historical bio-pic “Tolkein.” One could argue that around here, more people have heard of the independent movie “Pill Head” than are aware of either of those other films.

This is partly due to the exuberant distribution of eye-catching “Pill Head” posters all over town, and the fact that it was filmed right here in Petaluma, that it was written and directed by Petaluma’s own Daedalus Howell, and produced by Petaluma’s Karen Hess.

Oh, and Eli, Petaluma’s iconic roller-skater guy, has a cameo in it.

“Pill Head” has been described by Howell as an “arts-ploitation” film, and it blends comedy with science fiction in its off-the-wall story of Theda, a college-age drug addict, who undergoes an experimental treatment program in which she’s placed in a coma for several months. Upon awakening, she discovers that her world has changed, or perhaps it’s just her. And things get weirder when she encounters a bizarre author named Daedalus Howell, who claims to be a traveler through the “multi-verse,” and that so is she. That’s what it’s about, anyway.

The big question is, “What will people think of it?”

Here’s what two reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about “Pill Head.”

‘PILL HEAD’ (NR)

Amber-Rose Reed

It’s not often you watch a movie and see your own hometown locations highlighted. Even in Petaluma, home to many a cinematic scene, it’s rare to see the details that make the town unique. I guess it takes a local to find perfect gems, like the molding on old buildings or our friendly downtown roller guy. Filmmaker Daedalus Howell does this very well.

Overall, “Pill Head” had some really interesting, beautiful shots - the angel wings on one character come to mind - and I loved the aerial footage and its use throughout.

However, I found the movie ambitious but disjointed in an unintentional way, held together with a well-composed score hitting perfect emotional notes. I thought parts of the film worked very well. The multiverse support group team-up of Theda (Emily Ahrens) and the Author (Howell) was the highlight for me, with runner-up going to the panic button. Others fell flat or were baffling, even in a surrealist sort of film. (Still not sure what to think about the random act of police brutality as plot device.)

Although I wish it had shown more deliberate storytelling, with its fascinating black-and-white cinematography, “Pill Head” is definitely worth catching during its limited engagement at Boulevard Cinema.

[Suggested emojis: Wide-Eyed Face (in honor of Theda’s hypnotized-ish eyes)]

‘PILL HEAD’ (NR)

Amy Wigglesworth

“Pill Head” is an odd mix of a movie with a considerable coating of local flair. For me, this film isn’t a hit, but there are elements that come together well. The cinematography is filled with nice shots and sweeping aerials, and seeing Petaluma highlighted is a definite plus. There are plenty of well-utilized local landmarks you’re sure to recognize.

Daedalus Howell and Emily Ahrens in particular have good chemistry in their shared scenes, and it’s a shame their multiverse-support-duo doesn’t comprise more of the movie, because the humor and camaraderie in their scenes is where “Pill Head” finds its footing for me.

“Pill Head” is at its best when it’s a slightly off-beat sci-fi camp-fest (the DIY set elements were fun) and at its worst when it pushes hard for purposefully strange surrealism. The movie orbits around a fractured, non-linear storyline, something I absolutely adore when done well, but while “Pill Head” is clearly attempting for something interesting, it ultimately feels forced.

“Pill Head” is a flawed first feature outing for writer/director Daedalus Howell that doesn’t land all it’s trying for. But while I didn’t love it, all the local highlighting makes the novelty of “Pill Head” worth a watch. Though I have to say no one thinks smearing hair dye on their face and body in the shower is cute or sexy.

No one.