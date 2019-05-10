Petaluma’s West Side Stories: Impressing Grandma Ida

This true story by Magda Peck was recorded live on May 1 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute stories on a different theme. The theme for May was “Impressive.” At the end, the audience votes and a favorite is named. Peck is a first-time WSS storyteller. The theme for June’s West Side Stories, to be held on Wednesday, June 5, will be “That’s Entertainment.” For information visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

I was a graduate student in Boston at the Harvard School of Public Health. It was 1983, and when I went to go check my cubby hole, where all the graduate students have that tiny space, and I reached my hand down and pulled out this envelope, it said, “Commencement Instructions.”

Okay, cool.

I open it up, and it says I can get six tickets to graduation. And I thought, “Who am I going to invite?” I’m 28, single, fearless, not with a lot of family and friends. There’s my mom. And then I thought, “Grandma Ida.” My father’s mother.

She was such a tough-ass. She was impossible to impress, because everything had to be greater than excellent. Anything that was just wonderful, was just so-so. I’d landed at the Harvard School of Public Health after an unorthodox undergraduate career. I wasn’t eligible to apply, but I did anyway. You had to be a nurse, a doctor, a dentist, a nutritionist, a social worker, a lawyer. I was barely a bachelors.

But I managed to get in, and they said, “Fine. Come. You’ll have to go for two years, you’ll have to pay the $35,000 dollars out of pocket, no support, but sure, we’ll let you come as a ‘special student.’ But don’t fail us.” Easy to say to me because the bottom line is, after six months I was invited to the doctor program, worked my butt off, became a graduate assistant, did some research, and when the class came to electives [points to herself] ... graduation speaker, overachiever, valedictorian.

I was ready.

So I thought, “Grandma Ida.” This is it. I called her up. This was back in the ‘80s, right?

I said, “Grandma, would you want to come to my Harvard graduation?”

Pause.

Eventually, on her terms, she came. My mom helped. And it was a bit awkward, because six years earlier my dad had left my mom, four years earlier he had divorced her, and three years earlier he had taken his life in suicide.

So it was not an easy moment.

For any of us.

It had been a decade that had been really, really hard.

But she said yes. And come June 9th, 1983 [laughs], it was the most glorious day at Harvard Yard, thousands of people, regalia. I got to put on a cool summer dress, and underneath I pinned my father’s purple heart, right there [Points], so that he’d be with me, and maybe be … proud of me? That day?

And the afternoon ceremony was even more impressive than the morning, because it was ripe for the school of public health, and was like, gliding across the stage, shook the hand of the dean. I was, like, on air. And I stood up at the podium, and I gave what I was told later was an inspiring speech, unforgettable — though I can’t remember a word I said.

And at the end, I felt so … proud.

So I go to sit with my grandma. She’s sitting there, staid, expressionless. Her smile never got much past a quarter-inch. I said, “So?” and I waited.

And waited ... for her praise. Or her respect. Her approval. Her … something.