Helping Out: Woman’s Club Tea, 100 Sonoma dinner, and more

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 9, 2019, 12:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HAVING A FUNDRAISER?

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming bene-fits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at da-vid.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

ART EXHIBIT FOR A

CAUSE – Dominican

Republic Water Projects

Bay-Ti Home Decor

Saturday, May 11, 3-6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An opportunity to contribute to clean water projects in the Dominican Republic while also celebrating the work of local artist Rachid Hassani, owner – with his wife Reem – of Bay-Ti Home Decor. For two weeks, surrounded by what the Hassanis call “rich Moroccan cultural décor,” Hessani will be exhibiting his own extraordinary art work. On May 11, from 3-6 p.m., a party-reception will be held at the store, with tea and snacks and conversation.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the sale of Hassani’s works, and items throughout the store, will be donated to Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, and channeled into its efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of the Dominican Republic.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bay-Ti Home Décor is at 1 Fourth St., in downtown Petaluma. For information, write info@bayti-home.com.

‘QUEEN FOR A DAY’ TEA

AND FASHION SHOW

Petaluma Woman’s Club

Tuesday, May 14,

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A traditional tea, with sandwiches and scones and classic teas, will be prepared with elegance and style by Petaluma’s own Preferred Sonoma Caterers. A fashion show, highlighting current women’s clothing and shoes, will be presented by Chico’s of Sonoma and Sole Desire Shoes. Raffle baskets and door prizes will be part of the fun. This is a public event.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the recent renovation of the historic 106-year-old Woman’s Club building, designed by Brainerd Jones.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $30. Reservations must be made by noon on May 11. Tickets will not be available at the door. The Petaluma Woman’s Club is at 518 B St. Call 762-4271 or write to membership@petalumawomansclub.com.

YAPPY HOUR – BENEFIT

FOR PETALUMA ANIMAL

SHELTER

Kastania Vineyard

and Winery

Wednesday, May 15, 5-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Kicking off a new monthly series of wine-themed fundraisers for Northbay Animal Services and the Petaluma Animal Shelter, the cleverly dubbed “Yappy Hour” is a chance to taste some amazing wines with-or-without your furry friend (pets are welcome, but not mandatory, and bowls of water will be plentiful so your friend can have a drink alongside you).

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Animal Shelter’s mission is to provide comprehensive services to the Petaluma community that result in fewer homeless animals, greater pet retention and happier families. NorthBayAnimalServices.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Kastania Winery is 4425 Kastania Rd. in Petaluma.

5K DASH FOR DANCE AND

FUN RUN – Benefit for

North Coast Ballet

Shollenberger Park

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. 5K

and 9:15 Fun Run

(registration 8 a.m.)

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Supporters of Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California will be gathering bright and early on Sunday morning, May 19, to trot, sprint, run, walk, skip and scamper around a 5K trail race course with beautiful views and a flat, uncomplicated path. Participants can choose between the 5K course or the 1-mile “Boogie Woogie Fun Walk” course. Kids and strollers are welcome, and there will be plenty of available nearby parking.

HAVING A FUNDRAISER?

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming bene-fits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at da-vid.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

WHO DOES IT HELP? North Coast Ballet California brings the art of dance to the Northern California region through promoting dance and the experience of the arts. NorthCoastBallet.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The 5K race cost $30 per person, and the fun run is $15. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance at NorthCoastBallet.org. Shollenberger Park is at 1400 Cader Ln. in Peta-luma.

4th ANNUAL 100 SONOMA

NOMINATION DINNER

Glenn Ranch

Wednesday, May 22, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Who will be 100 Sonoma’s five grant nominees this year? Your attendance at this annual dinner celebration gives you a vote. Along with an elegant dinner provided by Gravenstein Grill, your $100 tickets gives you a voice in selecting from a pool of worthy Sonoma County organizations and nonprofits. The more attendees, the bigger the grant award. 100% of the proceeds will be distributed.

WHO DOES IT HELP? A number of local nonprofits will make 4-minute presentations about the work they do in the community. Afterwards, all $100 ticket purchasers will vote on which organization they’d like the combined ticket money to go to. If 100 attend (and usually it’s more), the selected organization will receive $10,000. Sponsors have provided additional monetary support, so every presenting group will get at least $500 to continue their work in the community.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Glenn Ranch is at 4690 D St. extension, in Petaluma. Please RSVP to Mariah Shields at 242-6692 or mariah@arrowbenefitsgroup.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine