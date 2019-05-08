THE BUZZ: Petalumans prepare for birds, sheep, mighty mailcarriers and Northern California’s RockSoberfest

THE ‘TRANSHUMANCE FESTIVAL’ RETURNS TO PETALUMA THIS WEEKEND Admittedly, it’s a little hard to describe exactly what happens at this weekend’s annual Transhumance Festival, in downtown Petaluma, Saturday, May 11, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s the organizers’ own description: “Transhumance brings the outer landscapes to the village center, bringing awareness and showing the connectivity of how our food choices affect our landscapes, local economies and waterways.”

Deeper inquiries reveal that Transhumance is a celebration of “grassland culture.” Clearly, this is something we city-dwellers need, but any way you cut it (or, in this case, mow it) that’s still a little vague and mysterious. After a bit of additional research, we’ve discovered that the Transhumance Festival is a one-of-a-kind event that invites city-dwellers to gather in the middle of town, in this case Steamer Landing Park, and experience things that usually only happen on the edges of town, in the grasslands and pastures surrounding Petaluma.

This is all a fancy way of saying that sheep and other livestock will be walked, trotted, paraded and escorted through the downtown area and out to the park, as a celebration of the work done by modern day shepherds, farmers and ranchers. Created in partnership with the Grazers Collective, the event sounds like a blast, and will include delicious food items, education booths, workshops, a marketplace, and panel discussions with titles such as “Ranching in Relationship” and “Land Ethics (An Introduction,” and a keynote speech by Enrique Salmon on the relationship between our food choices and the landscape we live in. Tickets run $25-$40, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Find out more at SassyandGrassy.com.

FEATHER FEST FLIES THIS SATURDAY: For the 6th year in a row, youthful bird-lovers are invited to the annual “Feather Fest” at Shollenberger Park. Presented by the Petaluma Wetland Alliance (PWA) with the assistance of the Elks Lodge #901 of Petaluma, Feather Fest takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 11, and is designed to put young people (age 6-12) together with experienced birders and PWA docents to learn some practical bird identification skills. Each birding leader will take groups of 5-6 children (plus parents or guardians) around Shollenberger, searching for and identifying various species of birds. Space could get limited, so local parents are asked to contact Len Nelson and let him know they are planning on attending, and how many kids will participate. Call him at 480-6170.

MAIL CARRIER FOOD DRIVE THIS SATURDAY: And speaking of food, this weekend – Saturday, May 11 - is when local mail carriers launch a massive effort to feed the hungry members of our community. Taking place simultaneously all over the US, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive mobilizes thousands of mail carriers to pick up donations of canned food and other nonperishable items left near mailboxes by residents generous enough to donate food for those in need.

Last year, over 20,000 pounds of food was collected in Petaluma. This year, carriers are hoping to set new records, and are calling on locals to mark their calendars and start planning to make sure they leave donations out at the start of the day. The food will then be transferred to the Salvation Army, for distribution to those in need. So if you have it, this is the weekend to leave it. And be sure to say thank you the carriers who are doing double-duty to take care of the hungry.

THE HAPPYS AND STEFANIE KEYS PREPARE FOR ROCKSOBERFEST: The acclaimed rocker and musician, and former PEtaluman, Stefanie Keys (formerly of Big Brother and the Holding Company) will once again be appearing at Northern California’s groundbreaking RockSoberFest.

The 2019 festival, celebrating an alcohol and drugs free existence, is set for June 1 and 2 at the fairgrounds in Boonville, in Mendocino County. Also on the bill are the popular punk-pop band The Happys ( who play regularly at Petaluma’s Roaring Donkey), plus Clean Sweep, Tyler Allen, Levi Lloyd and Friends, Paul Hayward, Mumblefinger, Cole and Mikki Tate, the Real Sarahs, and assorted ancillary activities including dancing, comedy, mediation sessions, recovery meetings, camping and great food. Info and tickets can be found at CSMusicFest.org.

