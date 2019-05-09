Culture Junkie: On the Tonys, Broadway, and why ‘Mockingbird’ was snubbed

A couple of weeks ago, the 2019 Tony nominations were announced.

Big deal, right?

Actually, yes. Yes it is.

But then, I’m a theater geek, so I tend to get unreasonably excited about things like the Tonys.

I speak, of course, of the Antoinette Perry Awards, handed out annually to theatrical productions that had the good fortune of having been produced on a stage inside one of the 41 theaters located within a tightly packed stretch of New York City’s Broadway. If it doesn’t open on Broadway, it can’t be nominated for a Tony. Now, I recognize that it might seem a little strange that a show’s suitability for an award would be limited by the street on which it was produced, a bit like suggesting a movie should only be eligible for an Oscar if it plays in a theater on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. In this case, of course, one could argue that when it comes to theater, no other street in American has as much impact on the rest of the country, and even the world, as does that one very busy street in Manhattan.

If you are a theatergoer, even if you rarely stray past local theaters like Petaluma’s Cinnabar or Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center or Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse, there is a good chance that any show you see over the next year had its origins, or its professional coming-of-age, on a Broadway stage.

And for what it’s worth, even if the address of the theater a movie debuted in has no real impact on what you think of it, that’s not true of a play or musical. If a show opens on Broadway, that really does mean something.

That’s why nearly every writer of plays or composer of musicals, and nearly all actors and directors, dream of having their work on Broadway, at least once. I’ve had those dreams myself, and sometimes, when I’m feeling especially warm and fuzzy and optimistic, I still do.

That, I admit, is part of why I love the Tonys, and why the annual, early-morning announcement of Tony nominees is so anticipated in my house, and why I am so weirdly and deliciously thrilled by what happened this year when those nominations were announced in the wee hours of April 30.

I am happy enough to have learned that “Beetlejuice,” Hadestown,” “Tootsie,” “The Prom” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” were all nominated for Best New Musical. I am similarly pleased to see that the nominees for Best New Play are Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” Heidi Schreck’s one-woman-show “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy,” Taylor Mac’s “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” and James Graham’s “Ink.”

I won’t go into details here regarding the plots of those works, though rest assured I have read every scrap of findable data on them since they were announced. Two of the nominated shows – “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Choir Boy” – I have actually seen in Bay Area productions used as run-ups and calling cards for their hoped-for leap onto Broadway.

Anyway, what I found so thrilling wasn’t that any of those plays and musicals were nominated.

It’s that Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” wasn’t.