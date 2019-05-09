Culture Junkie: On the Tonys, Broadway, and why ‘Mockingbird’ was snubbed

May 9, 2019, 4:01PM
May 9, 2019

A couple of weeks ago, the 2019 Tony nominations were announced.

Big deal, right?

Actually, yes. Yes it is.

But then, I’m a theater geek, so I tend to get unreasonably excited about things like the Tonys.

I speak, of course, of the Antoinette Perry Awards, handed out annually to theatrical productions that had the good fortune of having been produced on a stage inside one of the 41 theaters located within a tightly packed stretch of New York City’s Broadway. If it doesn’t open on Broadway, it can’t be nominated for a Tony. Now, I recognize that it might seem a little strange that a show’s suitability for an award would be limited by the street on which it was produced, a bit like suggesting a movie should only be eligible for an Oscar if it plays in a theater on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. In this case, of course, one could argue that when it comes to theater, no other street in American has as much impact on the rest of the country, and even the world, as does that one very busy street in Manhattan.

If you are a theatergoer, even if you rarely stray past local theaters like Petaluma’s Cinnabar or Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center or Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse, there is a good chance that any show you see over the next year had its origins, or its professional coming-of-age, on a Broadway stage.

And for what it’s worth, even if the address of the theater a movie debuted in has no real impact on what you think of it, that’s not true of a play or musical. If a show opens on Broadway, that really does mean something.

That’s why nearly every writer of plays or composer of musicals, and nearly all actors and directors, dream of having their work on Broadway, at least once. I’ve had those dreams myself, and sometimes, when I’m feeling especially warm and fuzzy and optimistic, I still do.

That, I admit, is part of why I love the Tonys, and why the annual, early-morning announcement of Tony nominees is so anticipated in my house, and why I am so weirdly and deliciously thrilled by what happened this year when those nominations were announced in the wee hours of April 30.

I am happy enough to have learned that “Beetlejuice,” Hadestown,” “Tootsie,” “The Prom” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” were all nominated for Best New Musical. I am similarly pleased to see that the nominees for Best New Play are Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” Heidi Schreck’s one-woman-show “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy,” Taylor Mac’s “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” and James Graham’s “Ink.”

I won’t go into details here regarding the plots of those works, though rest assured I have read every scrap of findable data on them since they were announced. Two of the nominated shows – “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Choir Boy” – I have actually seen in Bay Area productions used as run-ups and calling cards for their hoped-for leap onto Broadway.

Anyway, what I found so thrilling wasn’t that any of those plays and musicals were nominated.

It’s that Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” wasn’t.

The fresh adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel - by the guy wrote “A Few Good Men,” created television’s “The West Wing,” and wrote-and-directed last year’s edgy movie “Molly’s Game” - was widely presumed to be the frontrunner for a nomination for best new play. Despite a few liberties taken with the original story, the script – the adventures of Scout, Jem and Dill, and the morally courageous lawyer Atticus Finch - has been praised in glowing terms by critics and audiences alike, and as Atticus Finch himself, Jeff Daniels - who did receive a nomination for his performance - is reportedly stellar.

So why was it snubbed?

There are a lot of theories and explanations, “It happens sometime” being one of the more popular thoughts on the subject. After all, the new stage adaptation of Paddy Chavevsky’s classic film “Network” was also expected to draw a nomination, and yet, zip for “Network,” and for Lee Hall, the playwright who adapted it. It does seem that, despite the Tony’s obvious love of musicals adapted from popular movies, when it comes to Best New Play, the powers that be prefer to give the nominations and awards to something that truly is original.

But that’s not why I think “Mockingbird” was shot down, and Sorkin (collateral damage) was denied a chance for that Tony.

I think it’s because the play’s producer threatened hundreds of America’s small, non-Broadway theaters, and maybe Tony voters do care about what goes on outside of New York after all. I refer to “Mockingbird” producer Scott Rudin, a Hollywood heavy-hitter who has loudly threatened to sue any theater company in America that is, or was, planning to stage the other existing adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a version that has been available for decades and staged thousands of times all over the US. Rudin’s threats, especially against companies located anywhere near big cities where he hopes to tour his Broadway production once it’s done milking all the dollars it can out of visitors to New York, have resulted in dozens of American productions being shut down, some just days or weeks from their opening nights.

The legal issues are complicated. In short, the original version, first unveiled in 1969 by playwright Christopher Sergel, is now, according to Rudin, only free to be staged in theaters located more than 25 miles from a big city, while his version is either playing on Broadway or on tour or both. Personally, I’ve always thought that Sergel’s version was pretty shoddily written, but that hasn’t stopped it from being a popular draw whenever staged. And given that hundreds of community theaters and colleges do stage Sergel’s version every year, the resulting image of Rudin’s lawsuit threats is that of a millionaire producer Goliath waging war on America’s community theater Davids, many of which operate on shoestring budgets, and couldn’t afford a slingshot anyway.

As it so happens, Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse is, right this very moment, staging a production of Sergels’ “Mockingbird,” with Petaluma’s Ellen Rawley and Liev Bruce-Low appearing as the grown-up Scout and Dill, respectively. Given that Santa Rosa is just over 50 miles from San Francisco (where Sorkin’s “Mockingbird” is expected to travel within a year or too). The company narrowly missed having to cancel plans to bring Lee’s story to life.

But the artists at 6th Street reportedly had at least a few nervous days waiting to find out exactly how safe they were from the money-hungry wrath of Rudin. That all of this ugliness is now attached to a story that has become synonymous with goodness, compassion and moral strength, is all the more reason to deny Rudin’s Broadway behemoth – despite the obvious artistry of those involved in the production – with a chance put a Tony on his shelf.

The truth is, the majority of actors and writers and producers and technicians who work on Broadway had their starts in little theaters like Cinnabar and Spreckels and 6th Street. It’s such places where the artists who end up in New York first grow their dreams, and test their mettle, and hone their skills. Such little theaters may depend on the new plays and musicals that Broadway regularly churns out, and that the Tony Awards annually honor.

But Broadway needs those little theaters too.

This year, someone threatened them, and that person done actual, measurable harm to many of those companies. Denying Rudin a Tony may not be much of a counter-attack, but it’s something. If nothing else, it’s proof that sometimes, the theater community of this country – even those members who tend to stay focused on Broadway – can and will look out for their distant community theater cousins.

And if you think you can mess with the little dogs, you just might get bitten.

Or at least nipped at.

The Tony Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 9. It’ll be very interesting to see what, if anything is said about this, when the award for best new play goes to anything other than “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

[David Templeton’s ‘Culture Junkie’ was recently awarded the third place prize for column writing in a small-circulation weekly by the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association. ‘Culture Junkie’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier]

