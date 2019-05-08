Petaluma Bestsellers: Brooks’ ‘Mountain’, Mueller’s ‘Report’ win the week

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 29-May 5, 2019

Politics is big at the bookstore right now. Or at least, people who are associated with politics are big at the bookstore.

David Brooks, who dropped into Copperfield’s last Thursday morning, clearly sold enough of his new memoir-exploration “The Second Mountain” to claim the top spot on the store’s fiction and nonfiction bestseller’s list. Just below Brooks is a document the famed political columnist for the New York Times has been writing a lot about lately: The Mueller Report, in all its redacted glory, now steaming and sizzling at No. 2 on the list.

Keeping those company, and returning to the list after a few weeks off the radar, is Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” now at No. 8, after months and months at the very top of the local list. I have a feeling she’s not done yet.

For one thing, it’s a really good, genuinely inspiring book, regardless of which side of the Mueller Report you fall on.

Meanwhile, over on the kids and young adults list, the new No. 1 is “Polly Diamond and the Magic Book,” by Alice Kuipers, followed by Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” (No. 2) and Tui Sutherland’s “Wings of Fire: Lost Heir.”

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

2. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy and Scott Hess

5. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

6. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

7. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

8. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

9. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

10. ‘Save Me the Plums,’ by Ruth Reichel

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Polly Diamond and the Magic Book,’ by Alice Kuipers

2. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland

4. ‘A Boy Called Bat,’ written by Elana Arnold

5. ‘Spy School: British Invasion,’ by Stuart Gibbs

6. ‘Crenshaw,’ written by Katherine Applegate

7. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett

8. ‘What Elephants Know,’ by Erik Dinerstein

9. ‘Stars Beneath Our Feet,’ by David Barclay Moore

10. ‘Line Tender,’ written by Kate Allen

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)