‘Mad Dogs & Englishmen’ at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre
PLANNING TO GO?
What: Mad Dogs and Englishmen: A Tribute to Joe Cocker, a benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival, featuring The Space Orchestra and The Soul Section.
When: Friday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.)
Where: The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.
Admission: All seats $25, available at the door, but advance purchase is recommended.
Information: MysticTheatre.com
It is often suggested that, when it comes to the historical significance of certain landmark rock ‘n roll events, the Woodstock Music & Art Fair - that now iconic New York music festival held in August of 1969 - is the pinnacle, marking the triumphant coming-of-age of “the ‘60s.” It has also been proposed that the infamous Altamont Free Festival, held just four months later in December of 1969, at Altamont Speedway in California - now infamous for its numerous violent episodes including one murder – essentially marked the ‘60s sad but irreversible death.
If so, then the argument could be made that Joe Cocker’s legendary “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour, which unfolded in the spring of 1970 over seven weeks, was the 1960s funeral, a happy-but-sad, rowdy and raucous, rock ‘n roll wake, an accidental celebration and acknowledgement of all that was good and bad about the 1960s.
“I agree, totally, it definitely has the feel of a big, wild wake,” says Sebastian Saint James, lead singer of the Highway Poets. He is a key player in Sonoma County’s whimsically titled Space Orchestra, formed last year by an assortment of local musicians to recreate, song by song, on stage, the unique experience of listening to the “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” live concert album, released in late 1970, and now a beloved snapshot of a bittersweet, self-destructive but also fiercely defiant moment in time. “And Joe Cocker himself was the fire at the center of that,” Saint James notes. “He was at the rock bottom of his own personal addictions during that tour, was constantly feuding with Leon Russell, who was kind of the ringleader of the tour, and he was still amazing every night when he went out on stage. Musically, “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” is spectacular. It’s volcanic. Cocker was so raw and real, at a place where he couldn’t fake anything, so he didn’t even try. I think ‘Mad Dogs’ is one of the greatest concert albums ever made, and I still can’t believe I get to go on stage and be a part of bringing that back to life a little.”
The project is the brainchild of drummer Rhyne Erde, of One Grass, Two Grass and Electric Tumbleweed. It was his idea to somehow amass the proper number of musicians to match the size and sound of Cocker’s notably enormous “Mad Dogs” band, which included a choir, two drummers, keyboards, guitars and whoever happened to show up that night. Last year, the newly formed Space Orchestra presented “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” for the first time, at the Big Easy in Petaluma, and after following up with another performance in Sebastopol, will bring the show back to Petaluma on May, 17, at the Mystic Theatre. The event, with opening act The Soul Section, is a benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival, which is itself a benefit for music programs in Petaluma schools.
“We didn’t know what to expect, that first time at the Big Easy, in terms of who might show up to hear it,” admits Pamela Joyce, of Foxes in the Henhouse, and an original member of the Space Orchestra. “But there were lines out the door and down the alley,” she says. “Clearly, Rhyne had hit on something that people really wanted to experience.”
“I first heard the band when I was a kid,” explains Erde, asked to describe what it was about “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” that has so captured his imagination. “My parents listened to great music – the Allman brothers, Grateful Dead, The Band, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker and many more.”
