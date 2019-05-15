Out and About in Petaluma: Tribute to ‘American Graffiti,’ library book sale, more

WRITERS’ FORUM: HOW TO WRITE WITH YOUR SENSES

The popular monthly forum, held the third Thursday of the month, welcomes authors Georgia James and Deborah Parrish, who’ll be speaking on the topic of “How to Write With Your Senses to Ignite Your Words onto Page,” Thursday, June 16, 6:30-8 p.m. James and Parrish (co-authors of “Home Sweet Sonoma”) are romance novelists, and in this workshop they will be describing ways writers can bring more “three-dimensional experience” to their stories. Copperfield’s Book, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

SPRING BOOK SALE AT LIBRARY

Like books? Need books? Well it’s that time again, the glorious season when the Petaluma Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room is transformed into a vast literary bazaar. Books, books, everywhere. It begins Wednesday, May 15, from 4-8 p.m. and continues Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Saturday, May 18, it’s a half-price day, from 10 a.m. to exactly 2:50 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. it’s the Big Bag Sale, in which you can fill up a paper bag or canvas carrier for a mere $2 per floppy receptacle. 100 Fairgrounds Dr. Call 707-763-9801.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

SALUTE TO ‘AMERICAN GRAFFITI’

It’s that time again, the annual celebration of George Lucas’ greatest movie (and no, it’s not the one with the wookies and the Death Star). For the 16th year, Petaluma turns its own streets and parking lots into a tribute to “American Graffiti,” beginning on Thursday, May 16, as classic car-owners from all over the country pull into town and kick off the weekend with a party at an appropriately automotive location, Accu-Line Brake & Wheel (1051-A Lakeville St.). The celebration features live music by The Beguilers, free hot dogs and sodas, and a casual display of classic cars. (Note: if you are not driving one of those cars yourself, better park at the nearby near-by park-and-ride and walk). The party goes from 4:30-6 p.m.

On Friday, it’s the official Salute to ‘American Graffiti’ Cruise-In and Kickoff Social, at Plaza North Shopping Center (McDowell and Washington), from 4-8 p.m. Even more classic cars will be on display. Some of the stars from the movie will be there, of course: Bo Hopkins (Joe, leader of the Pharaohs), Candy Clark (Debbie, who hangs with Toad) and Lynne Stewart (Bobbie). There will be booths featuring “American Graffiti” collectibles, some great rock ‘n roll music served up courtesy of XERB 88.1, and the presentation of the Henry Travers, Susan Giammattci, Don Phelps and Rich Poremba scholarships.

Then, on Saturday, it’s the main event, with downtown Petaluma transformed into a massive car show. All manner of booths serving up food, merchandise and collectibles will share space with some of the coolest classic cars you’ll ever see. Some of the actual cars used in the movie will be parked at the corner of Western Avenue and Kentucky Street. At 1 p.m., it’s the Greased & Teased Hair Contest, and at 4 p.m., the actual cruise begins, with hundreds of cars driving the streets where the beloved movie was filmed. For more information, visit AmericanGraffiti.net.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert.

A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, May 16, 23 and 30. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.