Helping Out: KPCA throws benefit concert with The Grain

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming bene-fits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at da-vid.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

5K DASH FOR DANCE AND FUN RUN – Benefit for North Coast Ballet

Shollenberger Park

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. 5K and 9:15 Fun Run (register 8 a.m.)

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Supporters of Petaluma’s North Coast Ballet California will be gathering bright and early on Sunday morning, May 19, to trot, sprint, run, walk, skip and scamper around a 5K trail race course with beautiful views and a flat, uncomplicated path. Participants can choose between the 5K course or the 1-mile “Boogie Woogie Fun Walk” course. Kids and strollers are welcome, and there will be plenty of available nearby parking.

WHO DOES IT HELP? North Coast Ballet California brings the art of dance to the Northern California region through promoting ballet and the experience of the arts. NorthCoastBallet.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The 5K race cost $30 per person, and the fun run is $15. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance at NorthCoastBallet.org. Shollenberger Park is at 1400 Cader Ln. in Petaluma.

KPCA BENEFIT CONCERT – Featuring The Grain & DJ Said

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, May 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma Community Access is throwing a rockin’ benefit party, with a tune-packed concert by local favorites The Grain and the massively popular DJ Said. Dinner is part of the package, with delicious “Filipino fusion” dishes courtesy of the nationally renowned Senor Sisig, of Fort Mason in San Francisco.

WHO DOES IT HELP? KPCA is Petaluma’s nonprofit television and radio station, producing an array of original content by and for Petalumans. Learn more at KPCA.fm.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets for adults are $20 in advance/$25 at the door, and for kids 12 and under are $10 in advance/$15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at KPCA.fm. Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

4th ANNUAL 100 SONOMA – Nomination Dinner

Glenn Ranch

Wednesday, May 22, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Who will be 100 Sonoma’s five grant nominees this year? Your attendance at this annual dinner celebration gives you a vote. Along with a dinner provided by Gravenstein Grill, your $100 ticket gives you a voice in selecting from a pool of worthy Sonoma County organizations and nonprofits. The more attendees, the bigger the grant award. 100% of the proceeds will be distributed.

WHO DOES IT HELP? A number of local nonprofits will make 4-minute presentations about the work they do in the community. Afterwards, all $100 ticket purchasers will vote on which organizing they’d like the combine ticket money to go to. If 100 attend (and usually it’s more), the selected organization will receive $10,000. Sponsors have provided additional monetary support, so every presenting group will get at least $500 to continue their work in the community.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Glenn Ranch is at 4690 D St. extension, in Petaluma. Please RSVP to Mariah Shields at 242-6692 or mariah@arrowbenefitsgroup.com.

ART EXHIBIT FOR A CAUSE – Dominican Republic Water Projects

Bay-Ti Home Decor

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An opportunity to contribute to clean water projects in the Dominican Republic while also celebrsting the work of local artist Rachid Hassani, owner – with his wife Reem, of Bay-Ti Home Decor. For two more weeks, surrounded by what the Hassanis call “rich Moroccan cultural décor,” Hessani is exhibiting his own extraordinary art work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the sale of Hassanis works, and items throughout the store, will be donated to Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, and channeled into its efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of the Dominican Republic.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bay-Ti Home Décor is at 1 Fourth St., in downtown Petaluma. For infor-mation, write info@bayti-home.com.