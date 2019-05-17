Petaluma’s Past: “Dope Fiend” crackdown in 1916 Petaluma

The headline in the Petaluma Daily Courier of April 22, 1911 was, “Opium Joint Seized in Petaluma.”

IRS agents had made a sensational raid here, pouncing upon an opium factory that was producing and administering what the article called, “the drug that is so dear to dope fiends!” Leading up to this, there had been months of rumors about opium smoking and secret high-stake gambling taking place in Petaluma.

The building in question was in the area of Petaluma’s small so-called “Chinatown,” located on lower Main St. (now Petaluma Blvd. South, between C and D). A gallon of the illicit drug was found in the possession of a merchant named Quong, as he was preparing (the paper said), “A poppy smoke for several ‘white’ men and ’Celestials,’ who were laid out stiff.” The word “Celestials” was then a negative term for Asians.

Similar raids were made that same day in Napa, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and San Rafael. The following day, it was reported that, “Chinatown was deserted and dreary and for some time, the dope shops will be shunned by white men.”

Many West Coast cities saw opium dens spring up toward the last half of the 19th Century and San Francisco’s Chinatown had become the national center of all that. The raids were a further effort in California’s crackdown on immigrant Asians who many believed were taking away jobs from Americans. There was even a State resolution passed that year called a “Coolie Clause” (invoking a common slur directed toward Asians) aimed at reducing or eliminating the large numbers of Chinese men entering the workforce.

It was still another effort toward enforcing immigration restrictions.

Many of those Chinese men, who had come to America seeking gold in 1849, plus railroad jobs in the 1870s and ‘80s, had been forcefully deported by the passing of the “Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882,” a great negative mark upon U.S.-Chinese relations for decades to come.

In 1908, President Teddy Roosevelt had also initiated opium legislation, to little avail, and it was not until the Harrison Act of 1914 that real muscle was put into the effort to kill that trade. The peak of U.S. opium addiction took place around 1905 and, tragically, most of the American addicts at that time were women, who had been given legal opiates to relieve what were then called simply “female problems,” and soon found they couldn’t kick those fixes.

Our hospitals and prisons had become full of addicts by 1911.

Teddy (the Republican Roosevelt) had another interesting ‘cause’ in 1911 - the abolition of the Electoral College.

In February, our Courier editor added his own support for Teddy’s idea, by saying that, “The abolition of the Electoral College means that we should vote for President and Vice-President directly. Talk it up, Colonel. It will make better Americans of us all.”

Some issues never go away.

1911 was a significant year for Petaluma. Our own Fred Wiseman had picked up a few letters at the Post Office here, and flown them to Santa Rosa in his bi-plane, thus marking the world’s first airmail delivery. Wiseman’s plane is now enshrined in the National Air and Space Museum. By 1911, Petaluma had been established as “The greatest egg and poultry producing section in the world,” and our little town of 8,800 was in a construction boom as well. The Maclay building on Main Street, to house a 500-seat nickelodeon, was going up, and McKinley School had just been designed by Petaluma’s Brainerd Jones. Our Petaluma and Santa Rosa railroad was planning an extension to their electric tracks along the West bank of the river down Water Street, which the Courier had labeled as, “Merely a back alley for unloading freight.” Meanwhile, the powerful Northwest Pacific railroad (opposing our P&SR) built its round barn at East D and Weller streets, thus emphasizing that the East bank of the creek was the best one for railroading.