Petaluma’s Past: “Dope Fiend” crackdown in 1916 Petaluma

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 17, 2019, 12:01AM

The headline in the Petaluma Daily Courier of April 22, 1911 was, “Opium Joint Seized in Petaluma.”

IRS agents had made a sensational raid here, pouncing upon an opium factory that was producing and administering what the article called, “the drug that is so dear to dope fiends!” Leading up to this, there had been months of rumors about opium smoking and secret high-stake gambling taking place in Petaluma.

The building in question was in the area of Petaluma’s small so-called “Chinatown,” located on lower Main St. (now Petaluma Blvd. South, between C and D). A gallon of the illicit drug was found in the possession of a merchant named Quong, as he was preparing (the paper said), “A poppy smoke for several ‘white’ men and ’Celestials,’ who were laid out stiff.” The word “Celestials” was then a negative term for Asians.

Similar raids were made that same day in Napa, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and San Rafael. The following day, it was reported that, “Chinatown was deserted and dreary and for some time, the dope shops will be shunned by white men.”

Many West Coast cities saw opium dens spring up toward the last half of the 19th Century and San Francisco’s Chinatown had become the national center of all that. The raids were a further effort in California’s crackdown on immigrant Asians who many believed were taking away jobs from Americans. There was even a State resolution passed that year called a “Coolie Clause” (invoking a common slur directed toward Asians) aimed at reducing or eliminating the large numbers of Chinese men entering the workforce.

It was still another effort toward enforcing immigration restrictions.

Many of those Chinese men, who had come to America seeking gold in 1849, plus railroad jobs in the 1870s and ‘80s, had been forcefully deported by the passing of the “Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882,” a great negative mark upon U.S.-Chinese relations for decades to come.

In 1908, President Teddy Roosevelt had also initiated opium legislation, to little avail, and it was not until the Harrison Act of 1914 that real muscle was put into the effort to kill that trade. The peak of U.S. opium addiction took place around 1905 and, tragically, most of the American addicts at that time were women, who had been given legal opiates to relieve what were then called simply “female problems,” and soon found they couldn’t kick those fixes.

Our hospitals and prisons had become full of addicts by 1911.

Teddy (the Republican Roosevelt) had another interesting ‘cause’ in 1911 - the abolition of the Electoral College.

In February, our Courier editor added his own support for Teddy’s idea, by saying that, “The abolition of the Electoral College means that we should vote for President and Vice-President directly. Talk it up, Colonel. It will make better Americans of us all.”

Some issues never go away.

1911 was a significant year for Petaluma. Our own Fred Wiseman had picked up a few letters at the Post Office here, and flown them to Santa Rosa in his bi-plane, thus marking the world’s first airmail delivery. Wiseman’s plane is now enshrined in the National Air and Space Museum. By 1911, Petaluma had been established as “The greatest egg and poultry producing section in the world,” and our little town of 8,800 was in a construction boom as well. The Maclay building on Main Street, to house a 500-seat nickelodeon, was going up, and McKinley School had just been designed by Petaluma’s Brainerd Jones. Our Petaluma and Santa Rosa railroad was planning an extension to their electric tracks along the West bank of the river down Water Street, which the Courier had labeled as, “Merely a back alley for unloading freight.” Meanwhile, the powerful Northwest Pacific railroad (opposing our P&SR) built its round barn at East D and Weller streets, thus emphasizing that the East bank of the creek was the best one for railroading.

“Autoists” were in the news in 1911 too.

It was announced that, “The automobile owners of Petaluma, their ladies and friends, will invade Cloverdale.” Making that long trip by graveled, rutted roads were such local names as Brainerd, Blackburn, Cavanagh, Healy, Nisson, Olmsted, Peoples, Schluckebier, Van Bebber and McNear (The McNears had two cars in the mix, one a very pricey Pierce-Arrow). It was noted that, on the road, the cars would keep far enough apart to avoid the dust.

The following day however, it was not so rosy a picture, as McNear’s Pierce-Arrow, in avoid-ing a horse and wagon, slid into a ditch. Another team of horses had had to pull the expensive car out of said ditch (to a bit of McNear embarrassment). The paper also said, “The Cavanagh auto broke an axle and Dr. Peoples broke a spring in his machine.”

Speaking of Mr. McNear, it was announced that year that the McNear Mill would add to its offices at B and Main, “A new lavatory and retiring room, entirely for the use of young ladies at the office.” This move was the result of the invention of something called a “Typewriting Machine.”

Ahhhh, progress!

Meanwhile, worldwide, a major newsmaker of 1911 was the Mexican Revolution.

Mexico’s Diaz Government was seen in the US to be unable to protect our mutual borders, as hostilities there were increasing. So on March 7, 20,000 US troops were ordered to the Texas border, Caribbean warships were moved to the Gulf of Mexico and California’s Mare Island sent 200 Marines to San Diego. By its conclusion, the Mexican Revolution would tragically cost 1.5 million lives in Mexico, and cause over 200,000 refugees to flee into the US.

Yet another neverending issue.

1911 was also the year California women got the right to vote.

This was nine years prior, I might add, to the entire US allowing it.

The first Chevrolet Motor Car debuted that year, the U.S. Congress named San Francisco as the site of the future Pan-Pacific Exposition, Sun Yat-Sen became President of China, IBM was incorporated and Proctor and Gamble unveiled something called “Crisco.”

Also, as a significant sign of things to come, a young Democrat named Franklin Roosevelt (Teddy’s distant cousin) was elected to a State Senate seat in N.Y. State.

Quite a year, that 1911.

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of Heritage Homes and The Petaluma Historical Museum. He can be contacted at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

