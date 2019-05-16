Your Weekend: ‘Mad Dogs,’ Dead Again and ‘The Princess Beide,’ plus more

THURSDAY

ROBERT M. POWELL & THE ROLLING BOBS

Playing a mix of original tunes and classic covers, this superb North Bay Americana band comes to the Lagunitas Brewing Company for an afternoon/evening of magical musical storytelling and sublime road-tested melodies. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

‘MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN’

The Space Orchestra brings Joe Cocker’s classic live album to life on the stage of the Mystic Theatre, with vocals by Sebastian Saint James and a huge band formed solely to recreate the massive power of Cocker’s original “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour, from the indelible 1970s concert recording. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) $25. This show is a benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival. MysticTheatre.com.

THE PULSATORS

Sonoma County’s mighty makers of upbeat, hard-driving party music, the Pulsators play a little of everything, blending a conspicuous love of pop and rock with a huge dose of dance-till-you-drop, foot-stomping, pulse-quickening fun. The Big Easy. 8 p.m. (Doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m.) $10 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

DEAD AGAIN

Petaluma’s premiere purveyors of Grateful Dead tunes played in long, languorous sets crammed with danceable homages to the greatest jam band that ever lived. Rosen’s 256 North, located at 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

THE WELL KNOWN STRANGERS

The Strangers play banjo-powered, ukulele-tinged country rock, performed by an ensemble of powerhouse players who’ve individually appeared with such acts as Elvis Costello, The Rowan Brothers and others. Get to know them at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m.), $8 cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’

“As you wish.” “Inconceivable!” “You don’t happen to have six fingers on your right hand, do you?” “Rodents of Unusual Size? I don’t think they exist.” “Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line!” “Humiliations galore!” “Have fun storming the castle!” “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” The classic comedy-romance-fantasy-adventure is 32-years-old, and back on the big screen thanks to Boulevard Cinema’s popular Flashback Series. Based on the novel by the late great William Goldman (the book is even better than the movie, by the way), the film is a modern cultural touchstone for a whole generation. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It screens again at the same times on Wednesday, May 22. Cinemawest.com.

KYLE CRAFT

“The Sounds of Vienna,” at Tomales Presbyterian Church (11 Church St., Tomales) features Petaluma violinist Kyle Craft performing some of the most beautiful waltzes, polkas and operatic arias ever written. For good measure, Craft will throw in some classics from Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” and “The King and I.” 3 p.m. Donations accepted. KyleCraftViolinist.com.