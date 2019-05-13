Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Zucked’ shows its face, ‘Awesome Kid’ rules

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 6-May 12, 2019

“Crawdads” is back on top, as Delia Owens’ magnificent novel claws its way from the No. 3 spot it held last week to this week’s No. 1 spot, the first time it’s been there since last month.

Dropping from the top spot on Petaluma’s fiction and nonfiction bestseller list is David Brooks’ “The Second Mountain,” now at No. 3. And stepping directly into the No. 2 spot is Roger McNamee’s “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe,” buoyed by the author’s in-store appearance last weekend.

Last week’s No. 2, “The Mueller Report,” is now at No. 4.

A surprise this week is the appearance of Alanna Kalb’s “Stuff Women Should Know” (No. 7), its presence on the list probably related to last weekend’s Mother’s Day, suggesting that quite a few Petaluma mothers now know the “stuff” that Kalb knows, thatnks to their well-meaning book-buying progeny.

Meanwhile, on the kids and young adults list, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” steps from No. 2 to No. 1, propelling last week’s top-of-the-list title (Alice Kuipers’ “Polly Diamond and the Magic Book”) off the list completely.

In No. 2 this week, marking the imminent arrival of high school and college graduation season, is Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” in the No. 3 spot is “My Mom is Magical,” by Sabrina Moyle, another title that clearly has Mother’s Day to thank for its weekend of bookstore popularity.

It certainly deserves it, as do any mom’s who received the exuberantly charming board book, with such proud proclamations as “My mom is more amazing than a billion butterflies!”

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

2. ‘Zucked,’ by Roger McNamee

3. ‘The Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

4. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

5. ‘Pocket RBG Wisdom,’ by Hardie Grant Books

6. ‘An American Marriage,’ by Tayari Jones

7. ‘Stuff Every Woman Should Know,’ by Alanna Kalb

8. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

9. ‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

10. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

3. ‘My Mom Is Magical!’ by Sabrina Moyle

4. ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Unicorn.’ by Jeffrey Burton

5. ‘School for Good and Evil,’ by Soman Chainani

6. ‘Girl Who Drank the Moon,’ by Kelly Barnhill

7. ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ by J.K. Rowling

8. ‘Spy School: British Invasion,’ by Stuart Gibbs

9. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett

10. ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ by Levy and Dana Alison

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)