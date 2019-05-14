Nostalgia reigns with ‘Pikachu’ and ‘UglyDolls’

Well, apparently it’s Weird, Adorable, Fluffy Creatures Week at the cinema, with the recent release of “UglyDolls” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.”

Directed by Rob Letterman, who previously directed the animated films “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Shark Tale,” “Pikachu” takes the inventive animated monsters from the hit 1990s television show, and for a plot, borrows some ideas from the 2016 videogame “Detective Pikachu.” In the movie, set in a city where live-action humans comingle with animated Pokemon, the titular critter (with a voice by Ryan Reynolds) teams up with a young insurance salesman (Justice Smith) to solve a mystery.

“UglyDolls,” the movie, an animated musical directed by Kelly Asbury (“Gnomeo & Juliet”), is inspired by the tremendously popular plush toys and books that first appeared in 2001, and proved to be a huge hit with boys and girls alike.

And now comes the movie.

Like the Pikachu film, “UglyDolls” is set in its own alternative town populated, in this case, by offbeat toy rejects. Forced to live together in a kind of cloth toy ghetto, they dream of being adopted by a kid (or, hey, even a college student).

Here is what two reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these recently released films.

‘POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU’ (PG)

Alexa Chipman

For ‘90s kids like myself, Pokémon was an inescapable phenomenon.

I had mostly forgotten about it, until the “Pokémon GO” app came out, launching a new wave of fans onto the streets. I admit to spending time wandering the neighborhood at all hours of the night with fellow Team Mystic members, securing our local gym.

The app rekindled our devotion to the adorable creatures, and is likely a reason why “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” had an opening weekend packed with enthusiasts sporting Pikachu t-shirts and team gear.

This film is completely immersive.

I had nostalgic chills watching a Poké Ball in action - for a moment, it allowed me to believe that the world where Pokémon exist was real. I wanted to climb into the screen and never leave.

That being said, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” has a rudderless plot, shaky acting (other than Ryan Reynolds) and as a movie would normally receive a thumbs down. Its sloppy writing and predictable dialogue could have been disastrous were it not for the delightful whimsy of its creatures.

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu is a substandard film, but I absolutely loved it. Watching the Pokémon that I had only seen in illustrations or animation come to life as enchanting, fuzzy creatures was more cuteness than I could handle.

If you have ever enjoyed the Pokémon universe, this is a film you will not want to skip.



[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: Happy Face; Thumbs Up]

‘UGLYDOLLS’ (G)

Anderson Templeton

First let me state that I was not looking forward to seeing the “UglyDolls” movie.

The trailer made it seem like a loud, moneymaking musical machine designed for ten-year-olds. Like a lot of people my age, I grew up with UglyDolls, and I loved them. I owned a bunch. I even brought my own UglyDolls to college with me, and I wasn’t the only one (FYI, UglyDolls make excellent couch pillows for your dorm). Anyway, at first glance, based on the trailer, this film did not look like the little world I once imagined.

But, once the movie started, I kind of fell in love.

Experiencing “UglyDolls” on the big screen felt like receiving a big vibrant bear hug straight to the heart.

There is a wide-eyed youthful optimism carried throughout this film that could make some cynical types throw up a little. But what makes this movie so surprisingly wonderful is the exuberant creativity of the filmmaking.

The Ugly Town is packed full of random silly things that are solely designed to bring you joy. Like window washing lobsters, saxophones that play bubbles, and a Gibberish Cat who only talks in, well, gibberish. While I do think this film is primarily intended for tweens, if anyone, of any age, needs a dose of bright colored warm fuzzy inspiration, “UglyDolls” will definitely do the trick.

[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: Crazy Face; Thumbs Up]