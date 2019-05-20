Petaluma’s Swiss American Restaurant of 1903-1924

Today, a Petaluma diner’s tastebuds can travel the globe without leaving the area, with cuisines from Sweden to Peru to Japan to Greece and back again. Back at the turn of the 20th century, international cuisine was less common. So when Mr. Campini and Mr. B. Pedroncini opened the Swiss American Restaurant at 870 Main Street in 1903, the town was understandably interested.

“They serve regular meals, short order and lunches, and juicy steaks, flaky pastries and good tea and coffee is their specialties,” a October, 1903 Argus-Courier article reads. “Everything is strictly first class and meals are served at all hours in a prompt and appetizing manner.”

Both families had deep ties to the Italian region of Switzerland, and among Petaluma’s robust and established Italian farming community, the new restaurant was a welcomed addition. The owners even advertised in Italian to showcase their deep heritage and reach the few families who still spoke Italian at home. The restaurant thrived, and the families set down roots. In 1907, the partners doubled down on the restaurant business by opening Campini & Pedroncini, a chop house and oyster bar.

In 1919, Joe Pedroncini, a relative of B. Pedroncini, returned to Petaluma after for seven years in Europe during WWI. By then, his brother, Peter, was running the Swiss American Restaurant, and Joe would help in operations. Peter made plans to open a new two-story building right next door at 108 Main St., the bottom of which would house the restaurant while the top story was home to a notary public.

In 1923, the Pedroncini family finally sold, when Peter grew elderly and wanted to retire to his Lake County ranch. The Goich brothers bought the restaurant but not the building, which they operated for just a year before the Swiss American closed after 21 years in business.