Partying with Puddles in Petaluma

The tricky thing about interviewing Puddles, the 6-foot-8-inch-tall singing clown from Atlanta, Georgia, is that despite his impressively impassioned baritone voice, he never actually speaks. Not on stage, anyway, where he only sings, gorgeously, and interacts with audience members – who he often coaxes up onto the stage to “help” – communicating with only body language, facial expressions, and some superb physical comedy. He certainly does not talk during interviews, which in this case, he prefers to conduct through a series of email questions and answers.

That’s just as well.

It turns out Puddles is as entertaining in writing as he is in front of a crowd.

The backstory given out by his “manager” Big Mike Geier – yes, Geier is 6-foot 8-inches too – is that the two met in a bar and became fast friends. Puddles catapulted to fame as the focus of several you-have-to-see-this-to-believe-it YouTube videos, including an astonishing cover of Lorde’s “Royals,” which quickly racked up millions of views. That attention-grabber has since been followed with dozens of other videos, most of them covers of classics ranging from old Elvis and Roger Miller tunes to stripped-down rockers (David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Metallica) to wildly inventive mashups, such as his breathtaking recent fusion of Bowie/Queen’s “Under Pressure” and “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Part performance artist, part soulful crooner, and part, well … part sad clown in white makeup with a tiny crown on his tower shaved head, it can be easily argued that there is no other musical act quite like Puddles’ Pity Party. That’s the name used for the whole singing clown act Puddles has performed around the world and back again. His fans are legion, and are often referred to as P3ers. They frequently travel as far as necessary to catch him live on stage, something local P3ers won’t need to do this month. Because Puddles’ Pity Party is coming to the Mystic Theatre on Tuesday, May 28, as part of his current west coast tour.

Here is the full “interview” the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton conducted online with Puddles earlier this week.

DAVID TEMPLETON: So … Puddles. First question. Why are you so sad? Big Mike has indicated in past interviews that it’s a broken heart kind of thing, but is it the “unrequited love” kind of broken heart, or the “loved-and-lost” kind of broken heart.

Or something else?

PUDDLES: It’s a sad and beautiful world. Sometimes joy can feel like sadness. Did you ever see something so beautiful it made ya ache?

DT: Do children find you adorable or scary or a little of each?

PUDDLES: I guess so.

DT: Is this your first trip to Petaluma? Or have you played our town before? We are the home of the world famous Lagunitas Beer Circus, you know, so clowns are kind of a big thing here.

PUDDLES: Beer Circus? I wanna see that! How does that work? Do you have bottles of beer flying through the air on trapeze and riding around on unicycles in fancy dress? They got a pony keg strongman act?

DT: There have been a few different versions of the story of how you came to be “discovered” by Mike Geier in a bar in Texas. In some of those stories, you ordered soda water, and in some versions you ordered every soda on the menu, and Mike mixed them all into one glass, and you appeared to enjoy that. Can you set the record straight as to what it was, exactly, that you were drinking that night?