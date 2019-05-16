Partying with Puddles in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 16, 2019, 10:01AM

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Puddles Pity Party, live on stage.

When: Tuesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. (Doors open 7:30 p.m.)

Where: Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Admission: $30 (general), $97.50 (VIP Puddles Pity Party Experience Package). Tickets available at MysticTheatre.com.

Information: PuddlesPityParty.com.

The tricky thing about interviewing Puddles, the 6-foot-8-inch-tall singing clown from Atlanta, Georgia, is that despite his impressively impassioned baritone voice, he never actually speaks. Not on stage, anyway, where he only sings, gorgeously, and interacts with audience members – who he often coaxes up onto the stage to “help” – communicating with only body language, facial expressions, and some superb physical comedy. He certainly does not talk during interviews, which in this case, he prefers to conduct through a series of email questions and answers.

That’s just as well.

It turns out Puddles is as entertaining in writing as he is in front of a crowd.

The backstory given out by his “manager” Big Mike Geier – yes, Geier is 6-foot 8-inches too – is that the two met in a bar and became fast friends. Puddles catapulted to fame as the focus of several you-have-to-see-this-to-believe-it YouTube videos, including an astonishing cover of Lorde’s “Royals,” which quickly racked up millions of views. That attention-grabber has since been followed with dozens of other videos, most of them covers of classics ranging from old Elvis and Roger Miller tunes to stripped-down rockers (David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Metallica) to wildly inventive mashups, such as his breathtaking recent fusion of Bowie/Queen’s “Under Pressure” and “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Part performance artist, part soulful crooner, and part, well … part sad clown in white makeup with a tiny crown on his tower shaved head, it can be easily argued that there is no other musical act quite like Puddles’ Pity Party. That’s the name used for the whole singing clown act Puddles has performed around the world and back again. His fans are legion, and are often referred to as P3ers. They frequently travel as far as necessary to catch him live on stage, something local P3ers won’t need to do this month. Because Puddles’ Pity Party is coming to the Mystic Theatre on Tuesday, May 28, as part of his current west coast tour.

Here is the full “interview” the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton conducted online with Puddles earlier this week.

DAVID TEMPLETON: So … Puddles. First question. Why are you so sad? Big Mike has indicated in past interviews that it’s a broken heart kind of thing, but is it the “unrequited love” kind of broken heart, or the “loved-and-lost” kind of broken heart.

Or something else?

PUDDLES: It’s a sad and beautiful world. Sometimes joy can feel like sadness. Did you ever see something so beautiful it made ya ache?

DT: Do children find you adorable or scary or a little of each?

PUDDLES: I guess so.

DT: Is this your first trip to Petaluma? Or have you played our town before? We are the home of the world famous Lagunitas Beer Circus, you know, so clowns are kind of a big thing here.

PUDDLES: Beer Circus? I wanna see that! How does that work? Do you have bottles of beer flying through the air on trapeze and riding around on unicycles in fancy dress? They got a pony keg strongman act?

DT: There have been a few different versions of the story of how you came to be “discovered” by Mike Geier in a bar in Texas. In some of those stories, you ordered soda water, and in some versions you ordered every soda on the menu, and Mike mixed them all into one glass, and you appeared to enjoy that. Can you set the record straight as to what it was, exactly, that you were drinking that night?

PUDDLES: My brain is a bit foggy nowadays, so it’s really anybody’s guess at this point. I heard a version of that tale where I limped into a San Francisco sailor bar one morning, and Big Mike was working as a go-go dancer. I ordered a virgin/vegan Bullshot in a coconut shell goblet and an onion in the heel of a loaf of rye bread. I didn’t have any money in my pocket (just some mustard packets), so I sang show tunes for all the able-bodied (and otherwise) sailors at the bar to cover my tab. Big Mike shared some of his tips with me. No need to let the facts get in the way of telling a good story, I suppose.

DT: A follow-up to that. Petaluma is even keener on dive bars than it is on clowns, so let me ask why, if you weren’t planning on imbibing alcohol, you chose that night to spend time in a bar? What’s the appeal, for a sad silent singing clown, of a bar atmosphere? Is it the obvious – desperation and loneliness combined with forced human interaction – or is there another appeal, for a clown, of an American dive bar (or any other kind of bar, I suppose)?

PUDDLES: Dive bars are kinda the same wherever I go. I find comfort in that familiarity. I was at this broke down place in Kearney, Nebraska one time. I asked for my usual and the bar man really gave it to me. He said, “Hey, look mister, we serve hard drinks in here for men who want to get drunk fast. And we don’t need any characters around to give the joint atmosphere. Is that clear? Or do I have to slip you my left for a convincer?” I’m not saying that’s a true story, but it happened to me.

DT: You have a beautiful singing voice, which appears to have some serious training behind it. Would you share how you came to develop that voice, any teachers or programs you might have received guidance and training from, and any advice you might have been given that others – clowns or non-clowns – might find inspiring or beneficial?

PUDDLES: I’m not trained at all, unless you count singing along to my PawPaw’s record albums. My MeeMaw said I came into this world singing a B4. I would always ask her “Before what?” PawPaw would just laugh and have another 7&7. I’m not big on giving advice. I’m just doing my thing.

DT: How vital is your sadness to your singing? I mean, if you found a way to be happy, just skipping-down-the-street blowing-kisses-to-the-world happy, would it wreck your singing voice? Embedded in that is another serious question: some artists feel that unhappiness and discontent make better art than satisfaction and emotional wellbeing. Puddles Pity Party is kind of the poster-clown for that perspective. Do you have thoughts on this?

PUDDLES: My emotional state is as much a part of me as my lungs or arms or my stinky feet. Some things make me happy. Like when someone adopts a senior dog or cat. Makes me misty thinking about it. I believe in feeling the feels, be it happy or sad. I just let it happen and try to be in the moment. How some folks conjure up the grit to do what they do is a mystery to me. But I don’t believe an artist has to suffer to make good art.

DT: How do you choose your songs? You have very eclectic tastes, which one could argue is a big part of your appeal. You make old standards seem hip to younger fans, and newer stuff accessible to your older fans. What’s your process?

PUDDLES: I’m always open to song ideas. Sometimes a song will find its way to me, wafting down from the ceiling of my favorite coffee place or the Piggly Wiggly or wherever. Fans make lots of great requests, too. Songwriters will send me a tune they’ve written, and I may give it a go. One such songwriter is Andrew Quinn whose songs I like very much. I made a video of one of Quinn’s songs, shot by my pal Keith Roberts, which I’ll be posting to YouTube later this month.

DT: Can you reveal some of the songs you’ll be performing when you come to Petaluma?

PUDDLES: I’ll be doing some of my classics and I’ve added some new serenades to the mix by the likes of Nick Cave and Warren Zevon, to name a few.

DT: For all the deserved emphasis that is put on your singing voice, your stage presence is so much more than just the tones that emerge when you perform a song. Your rapport with an audience is extraordinary. As hard as you must work on your voice, do you do some equally effortful work on designing what and how the non-singing portions of your shows unfold?

PUDDLES: I just frame my scene and invite an audience member help me through it. That’s when the fun begins, and it’s different every time. It’s all about celebrating their willingness to take a chance on me, and their courage to get on stage not knowing what is going to happen. They are my heroes. Really gets me in the ticker.

DT: Anything new and exciting you are working on?

PUDDLES: I’m currently on tour, so that has me pretty tied up. But I recently collaborated on a little project with Long Gone John of Sympathy for the Record Industry. It’s a lil’ something to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s Space Oddity.

DT: There have been movies starring Pee Wee Herman, Elvira, The Blues Brothers, and countless other off-the-wall pop cultural figures (some of whom you’ve been somewhat compared to). And there is a small but beloved sub-genre of movies about or featuring mutes: Jackie Gleason’s “Gigot,” Rowan Atkinson’s Mr. Bean, Jacque Tati’s Monsieur Hulot, the monster in Boris Karloff’s “Frankenstein,” Sally Hawkins in “The Shape of Water,” and anything with Charlie Chaplin’s Little Tramp.

Do any of those avatars of sad-but-well-meaning silence stand as artistic inspirations or archetypes for you?

PUDDLES: Oh sure. All of the above. Jacque Tati’s movies are magical. Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin were genius. They were able to deliver so many feels without uttering a single word.

DT: When are you going to get to make your own movie?

PUDDLES: Gee, I don’t know. We’ve got some ideas in the works. It’s tricky planning something like a movie when I’m on the road all the time. But there have been some interesting meetings with some interesting showbiz folks. Their people had lunch with my people. I wasn’t there, but they sent me the bill. Hopefully something will come of those meetings, so I won’t be in the hole for all those martinis at the Smoke House.

DT: What is your personal favorite song to sing in front of a crowd?

PUDDLES: That changes all the time, but at the moment it would be “Under Pressure/Let It Go.” It’s one of those songs that makes me feel like I’m flying when I sing it. And the message of the song is really powerful to me in these troubled times.

DT: Finally, can you share a true anecdote of some encounter you’ve had with an audience, or audience member, that genuinely counts as a personal favorite?

PUDDLES: Gosh, all my encounters with audience members have been meaningful and fun. One time, the person who I invited on stage to eat cupcakes wasn’t able to eat them because he is diabetic (which I didn’t know at the time). But he didn’t let that stop him from participating. He just smashed the cupcakes onto his face instead of eating them. I thought, “What is wrong with this guy who keeps missing his mouth and getting cupcake all over his forehead?” But the audience loved it. A lot of the P3ers have faced very rough challenges and have shared with me their touching stories of heartbreak and triumph.

A very meaningful encounter happened a few years ago at a private event that I was hired to perform. A beautiful young lady was told she had about three weeks to live and she decided she wanted to have a big Pity Party with all of her loved ones before her time was up. It was the most wonderful celebration of life I’ve ever seen, and she was such a brave and lovely person.

I’ll never forget her or her amazing family and friends.

DT: Thank you, Puddles.

PUDDLES: Thank you! I look forward to visiting the “egg basket of the world” and I cordially invite all the Sonoma County clowns to show up.

