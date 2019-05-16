The BUZZ: Adorable dogs, man cut in half, all part of the window art on display downtown

Attention-grabbing art on display in downtown merchant windows: Window-shopping passersby on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma have quite a few surprises in store for them right now. A number of merchants’ windows just happen to feature bold displays of an artistic nature. One of the more eye-catching is the display in front of Copperfield’s. The bookstore routinely invites local artists and nonprofits to take over that window for a month at a time. The waiting list is reportedly full, up to 2 years.

During the month of May, the display was created by local artist Jason Stiegelmeyer, who’s installed a strange, whimsically weird installation he calls, “Halves and Have Knots.”

It’s, um, hard to describe.

“I guess I’m just expressing in my own abstract way how, as a culture, we seem to place such a high value on wealth and possessions while the dispossessed and poor go by the wayside,” he says. “This causes a division between the ‘Halves,’ the all-consuming capitalistic entities that are always hungry with greed, yet are half people, not whole. While the ‘Have Knots,’ are just that. But they have rope knots and wood knots to get them by.”

Stiegelmeyer grew up surrounded by art. His father, Norman Stiegelmeyer, a “visionary abstract surrealist,” was a teacher at San Francisco’s Art Institute. His mother is an artist as well, a painter working mostly in pastels. Stiegelmeyer has lived in Petaluma since 1980.

Just down the way, at Sonoma Coast Surf & Skate (where the window displays often stop passing folks in their tracks), there is currently a whole pack of ceramic dogs of various sizes and shapes. The pieces are courtesy of Petaluma’s Clay Play Projects, co-founded by local artist Bridgit Lee (best known for her ongoing 100 Goddess Project, which has itself been showcased in Copperfield’s window), and will be sold this weekend, on May 18, at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Petaluma’s Lily’s Legacy, a nonprofit that cares for and finds loving homes for aging dogs.

“We all think about getting old, maybe even worry about who will care for us one day,” says Lee. “Show a senior dog your heart and they will show you theirs.”

The sculptures will be on display through Friday, and will be on sale at Lagunitas from noon to 3 p.m.

