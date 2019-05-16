On top of the mountain

Clara Franco grew up in Petaluma dreaming of making movies and television. Today, she co-owns one of the Bay Area’s most recognized and successful public relations companies. And she still gets to live in Petaluma.

For Franco, it’s the best of all possible worlds.

“Petaluma is now everything I didn’t realize I wanted, back when I ran away from my town to go to college,” she says with a laugh.

Franco was born in El Salvador, from which her family fled when she was 5-years-old, during the Salvadoran Civil War.

“We had some family here in San Francisco,” she says, “so as soon as we got our Green Cards, we left El Salvador and never looked back. It was a bit of culture shock, moving from El Salvador to San Francisco. And then, when we moved from the big bustling city to Petaluma, it was a whole other kind of culture shock, especially in the ‘80s, when this was really just a cow-chicken-arm-wrestling kind of place. That’s back when the big restaurant in town was the Straw Hat pizza place.”

She was 9 when her family moved here. Growing up, she attended Bernard Eldridge School (now Loma Vista), then Kenilworth, and eventually Casa Grande High. After that, she briefly went to Sacramento State.

“I knew I wanted to work in movies and television, and that I needed to live in Southern California,” Franco says. “I had a friend who was moving back home to San Diego, after college, and I thought, ‘San Diego is Southern California,’ so I went down there.”

Franco eventually went to school at San Marcos State, and by the time she graduated, was ready to go to work in the television industry. One of her first gigs was as a production assistant on “The Anna Nicole Show,” a reality show/sitcom that featured former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and ran for three years on the E! Network.

“I thought I’d made it!’ she laughs. “My first job out of college, working for the E! Network. I thought, ‘This is it, I have arrived!’ I did a lot of reality TV for a while, including ‘Nanny 911.’ Remember that one? But then I realized it wasn’t so easy to make a living doing that kind of work. I was doing a lot of grunt work, and it was very exciting, but eventually I got tired of working 15 hour days for very little money, and I came back to Petaluma to figure out what to do next.”

While back home, expecting to return to L.A. soon, she worked on some independent films, including “The Hamiltons,” a locally filmed horror movie directed by Mitch Altieri and Phil Flores, and co-written by Adam Weis, to whom Franco is now married.

“How that happened,” she laughs, “was that I went to interview for the producer job, and Adam, the co-screenwriter, he was the one who interviewed me. And I remembered him. We grew up together at the same elementary school. I got the job, and then we made more movies.”

Long story short, Franco and Weis got married in 2009, and now have a 4-year-old daughter, Juliana.

Her move into public relations was similarly fortuitous. In 2005, she saw that Hamilton Ink, in Marin County, was hiring, and she decided to give it a shot. Hamilton Ink, founded by the late Pam Hamilton, has a number of high profile clients including the Mill Valley Film Festival, the Marin County Fair, the Sausalito Arts Festival, the Mountain Play and many more.