Ribs for Kids seeks Petaluma grillers, Cheese Trail maps and more food news

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 16, 2019, 1:15PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

War Wagon BBQ will be smoking things up at Traxx (219 Lakeville St.) this Saturday, May 18, starting at 1 p.m. and serving until they are sold out. I heard great things about their Mother’s Day barbecue at the back of the parking lot at Maselli & Sons, so we are looking forward to trying the wares this Saturday. The menu includes smoked ribs, Rocky Mountain oysters, War Wagon mac and cheese and cowboy beans.

Speaking of barbecue, Ribs for Kids still has a few spots available for the annual baby-back rib cook-off fundraiser on Saturday, June 8. The $150 entry fee covers the cost of the meat, which is supplied by the organizers with a generous discount from Raley’s. There will also be a side dish competition. This event is held at the Lucchesi Center and is organized by the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club to help fund it mission to serve underprivileged kids in Petaluma. As one of the judges for every year since its inception, I can say there are several aspects of this event that make it a great fundraiser. First off, and most importantly, the teams that participate are the ones that make it possible for the event to thrive. Second, many of these competitors are no more than your average backyard griller, so there is no need to feel intimidated. It is a very inclusive group who help each other out to make sure the event is successful. So, if you have a good rib recipe and want to see how it stacks up, I recommend joining the fun. The deadline to enter is June 1. For more information, visit petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids.

KPCA, Petaluma’s community access TV and radio station, will hold a fundraiser at Lagunitas on Monday, May 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music provided by the Grain and DJ Said, as well as Lagunitas beer, and great Filipino-fusion flavors from Señor Sisig food truck. Each ticket gives guest the choice of several different menu items.

KPCA also has a signature coffee available at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, specially blended a bit lighter, which is perfect for iced coffees. And for each pound sold, KPCA gets 10%, so do our local community access media a favor and give it a try. I’m not even a coffee drinker but I’ll buy a couple pounds to give away as gifts.

There are two fundraisers planned at 101 North Brewing Company in the coming two weeks. The first is tonight’s (May 16) “End of Year Sip and Donate for Old Adobe Charter School.” Bring the whole family to enjoy beers (for the adults) and food from F.A. Nino’s, along with some “much needed end of school year shenanigans.” Of all beers sales, 15 percent will be donated back to the Old Adobe Charter School. As is usually the case with 101 North, no flier is needed. And of course, if you are feeling generous, feel free to make any extra donations directly through the bartenders – no beer purchases needed.

Next up is 101 North’s Tiny Pitbull May Adoption Event on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Whether you are in the market to adopt a new pet or simply want to enjoy some good beer and food from F.A. Nino’s, while visiting with some adorable pups, stop in and learn more about what Tiny Pitbull is all about.

The Walnut Park Farmer’s Market is now open every Saturday from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Industry news

Barber Lee Spirits has opened its doors at 120 Washington St., in the old Mike’s Glass location, just across the alley from Barber Cellars wine tasting room. Barber Lee is the first downtown distillery and tasting room and is open from noon to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday for spirit and cocktail tastings, with cheese and wine available next door.

Thai Essence has opened in the Osh Shopping Center, which I guess we need to re-moniker one of these days, now that Osh is no longer. It is hard to tell if Thai Essence is a completely new restaurant or a re-introduction of the prior Thai place, which was Lunn Yar Moe. Either way, we are hearing good reviews, as we did with Lunn Yar Moe, so that is good news for east side neighbors. Until Lunn Yar Moe took over the space mid-2018, it housed Namaste Kitchen. I am guessing that many aren’t even aware that Namaste is gone, evidenced by the fact that Namaste was the runner up in the 2019 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, even though it was long gone at the time of this year’s voting.

Kawa Ramen has closed and a banner out front reads, “Oyama Sushi – Coming Soon.” I know Kawa had some diehard fans, but it always fell a bit short for us. That being said, it is hard to beat Sake 107’s ramen, which takes the kitchen three days to prepare. Admittedly, it is only available on certain days (so call first) so not as convenient as Kawa, but so worth it.

According to Yelp, “Kawa Ramen is temporarily closed. Schedule to reopen on June 7, 2019 <sic>.” I have never seen such a prediction from Yelp regarding a new restaurant taking over an old space, but I suspect Oyama knows a thing or two about Yelp and so notified them of their expected opening date. A web search finds a Bay Area chain of sushi restaurants under the name Oyama, so I suspect that is what’s coming to town.

For those that say you can never have too much competition, I would like to point out that is not necessarily true. Not all cuisines are in the same high level of demand here in Petaluma, nor are they in the same demand in each neighborhood or across all nights of the week. As an example, if two restaurants compete for one restaurant’s worth of customers, both will suffer at half capacity. This could drive both restaurants under, leaving a long delay (and considerable capital expenditures) before that void is filled again. The reality is that Petaluma does not have the capacity to support an unlimited number of every type of restaurant. Sure, some cuisines, like Mexican and pizza, appear to be in high demand, but that’s not the case with every style of cuisine.

That all being said, Kinka Sushi opened a few months ago in the Casa Grande Shopping Center, at the corner of Casa Grande and South McDowell. From what we have heard, Kinka is doing a great job turning out high-quality sushi. Diners are raving, and are especially appreciative of Kinka’s location, which is an area lacking in night-time dining choices.

Taps has rolled out its new summer (and late spring) hours. It is now open for lunch Mondays through Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday, breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m. and will include things like eggs benedict, from-scratch biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, Belgian waffles and bottomless mimosas. Sunday through Thursday the kitchen will remain open until 10 p.m., or 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Simply Strudel will offer happy hour specials on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. It will include both savory and sweet strudels, for dine in and take out, plus great coffee. Simply Strudel is one of the best-kept secrets on the Boulevard South. Try the newest creation, the key lime cheese strudel.

Small bites

Casa Grande PBJ Sammies is a new Facebook group started by Lynne Gordon Moquete and Susan Corwin. Each week, community members donate the ingredients to make 10 cases of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for students at Casa Grande High School. One of the little-discussed truths, even in an affluent place like Petaluma, is that a good number of kids still go hungry. Lynne, Susan and the rest of the group are trying to at least ease things while the kids are at school. “High school is tough for so many kids. Knowing they can walk into my classroom and grab a bite to eat, no questions asked, is a gift that keeps on giving,” says Lynne. Although there are only a few weeks left of school, we shouldn’t forget that these kids can still use our help. So, check the group out and see what you can do. Every little bit makes a big difference in these kids’ lives. They also accept donations of snacks anytime at the front porch of 1736 Gilrix St.

The snack shack and concession stand at Prince Park is currently up for sale. According to the ad by commercial broker Santa Rosa Business and Commercial, the “Sourdough Barrel Snack Shack” is fully equipped and ready to handle the busy March through November sports season. This could be a great part-time business for someone looking to get into the food industry, while serving the community. Visit SRBC’s website for more info.

The 2019 edition of the California Cheese Trail map is out and available both in hard copy at most locations where local cheeses are sold, like Petaluma Market and Petaluma Creamery, as well as online at cheesetrail.org. The maps are free, as is online access. There simply is no better source of information regarding California cheese. Users can find everything from a complete list of California cheese makers, including which offer tours, etc. to eight cheese driving tours to special cheese events.

If you want to know anything about our local cheesemakers, the California Cheese Trail map and website has all the answers. It is no wonder because it was started and is run by Vivien Straus. Her parents started the now-famous West Marin Straus dairy that has done so much to protect our agricultural lands, in large part through its work in creating the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT). Vivien also helped her brother start Straus Family Creamery, known for great milk and ice cream. In the past, she has also worked for Cowgirl Creamery, and if that weren’t enough, Vivien is also an actor. She just finished a run of her one-woman show and is a MOTH StorySLAM winner. Now in its eighth printing,

Vivien has distributed close to half a million copies of the California Cheese Trail map, which helps increase the visibility and appreciation of our great local cheesemakers.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine