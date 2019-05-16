Ribs for Kids seeks Petaluma grillers, Cheese Trail maps and more food news

War Wagon BBQ will be smoking things up at Traxx (219 Lakeville St.) this Saturday, May 18, starting at 1 p.m. and serving until they are sold out. I heard great things about their Mother’s Day barbecue at the back of the parking lot at Maselli & Sons, so we are looking forward to trying the wares this Saturday. The menu includes smoked ribs, Rocky Mountain oysters, War Wagon mac and cheese and cowboy beans.

Speaking of barbecue, Ribs for Kids still has a few spots available for the annual baby-back rib cook-off fundraiser on Saturday, June 8. The $150 entry fee covers the cost of the meat, which is supplied by the organizers with a generous discount from Raley’s. There will also be a side dish competition. This event is held at the Lucchesi Center and is organized by the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club to help fund it mission to serve underprivileged kids in Petaluma. As one of the judges for every year since its inception, I can say there are several aspects of this event that make it a great fundraiser. First off, and most importantly, the teams that participate are the ones that make it possible for the event to thrive. Second, many of these competitors are no more than your average backyard griller, so there is no need to feel intimidated. It is a very inclusive group who help each other out to make sure the event is successful. So, if you have a good rib recipe and want to see how it stacks up, I recommend joining the fun. The deadline to enter is June 1. For more information, visit petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids.

KPCA, Petaluma’s community access TV and radio station, will hold a fundraiser at Lagunitas on Monday, May 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music provided by the Grain and DJ Said, as well as Lagunitas beer, and great Filipino-fusion flavors from Señor Sisig food truck. Each ticket gives guest the choice of several different menu items.

KPCA also has a signature coffee available at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, specially blended a bit lighter, which is perfect for iced coffees. And for each pound sold, KPCA gets 10%, so do our local community access media a favor and give it a try. I’m not even a coffee drinker but I’ll buy a couple pounds to give away as gifts.

There are two fundraisers planned at 101 North Brewing Company in the coming two weeks. The first is tonight’s (May 16) “End of Year Sip and Donate for Old Adobe Charter School.” Bring the whole family to enjoy beers (for the adults) and food from F.A. Nino’s, along with some “much needed end of school year shenanigans.” Of all beers sales, 15 percent will be donated back to the Old Adobe Charter School. As is usually the case with 101 North, no flier is needed. And of course, if you are feeling generous, feel free to make any extra donations directly through the bartenders – no beer purchases needed.

Next up is 101 North’s Tiny Pitbull May Adoption Event on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Whether you are in the market to adopt a new pet or simply want to enjoy some good beer and food from F.A. Nino’s, while visiting with some adorable pups, stop in and learn more about what Tiny Pitbull is all about.