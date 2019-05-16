The sheep that shutdown downtown Petaluma

The second-annual Transhumance Festival hit town last weekend, honoring the grassland culture of Sonoma County. Once again, it kicked off with a sheep herding through town.

Complete with a police escort, the herd of freshly sheared sheep made its way down I Street, across the Boulevard and over the D Street bridge before completing the trek to Steamers Landing. Crowds couldn’t help but flock to the flock, watching with amusement as the sheep bleeted through downtown.

The festival is a celebration of food and farming, and seeks to honor Petaluma’s deep agricultural heritage. The day included a marketplace of local vendors, panel discussions on ranching and land ethics plus demonstrations and a lunch made from ethically produced ingredients.