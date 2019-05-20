Lagunitas Brewing Company unveils free ‘Live at Lagunitas’ 2019 lineup

Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma has released the lineup of its free 2019 Summer Concert Series.

All shows are at the brewery’s amphitheater on North McDowell Boulevard.

Tickets are available three weeks before each show online. Find more information here.

People under age 21, dogs and outside food and drink are not welcome, but low-back chairs and blankets are.

Here are this year’s acts:

Monday, May 27

The War & Treaty, and The Dip

Tuesday, June 4

Fidlar and Tropa Magica

Tuesday, June 18: Antibalas

Monday, June 24

Thundercat

Tuesday, July 9

The Budos Band

Monday, Aug. 5

James McMurtry

Monday, Aug. 19

The Nude Party

Monday, Aug. 26

Shannon and the Clams

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Man Man with special guest Creed Bratton

Monday, Sept: 23

Newport Folk presents “Folkin’ Friends”

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Paul Cauthen

Tuesday, Oct. 1

STRFKR

Monday, Oct. 7

Caroline Rose