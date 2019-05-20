Lagunitas Brewing Company unveils free ‘Live at Lagunitas’ 2019 lineup

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019, 11:51AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma has released the lineup of its free 2019 Summer Concert Series.

All shows are at the brewery’s amphitheater on North McDowell Boulevard.

Tickets are available three weeks before each show online. Find more information here.

People under age 21, dogs and outside food and drink are not welcome, but low-back chairs and blankets are.

Here are this year’s acts:

Monday, May 27

The War & Treaty, and The Dip

Tuesday, June 4

Fidlar and Tropa Magica

Tuesday, June 18: Antibalas

Monday, June 24

Thundercat

Tuesday, July 9

The Budos Band

Monday, Aug. 5

James McMurtry

Monday, Aug. 19

The Nude Party

Monday, Aug. 26

Shannon and the Clams

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Man Man with special guest Creed Bratton

Monday, Sept: 23

Newport Folk presents “Folkin’ Friends”

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Paul Cauthen

Tuesday, Oct. 1

STRFKR

Monday, Oct. 7

Caroline Rose

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine