Out and About in Petaluma: Oysters, ‘page-turners’ and living history

ALCHEMIA LIVE PERFORMANCE AT ARTS CENTER

As the Petaluma Arts Center’s current exhibition, “The Inside Face of Outsider Art,” comes to a close on June 2, the eye-opening show winds things up with a performance of the Alchemia Cabaret, Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m. Performers from Alchemia, an arts program for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, will sing, dance, recite poetry, perform comedic sketches and more. $10-$12. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

PETALUMA ADOBE LIVING HISTORY DAY

Who needs a time machine, with all those worries about stepping on butterflies and changing the course of history? Instead, you can simply step back in time as part of the Petaluma Adobe Living History Day, Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immerse yourself in Mexican California of the 1840s, where you’ll meet vaqueros, traders, cooks and craftspeople demonstrating basket-weaving, candle-making, bread-baking and more, with actors performing historical reenactments and musicians treating your ears to tunes of the time. Bring an appropriate picnic lunch, as no food will be on sale inside the park. Admission $3 for adults, $2 for kids 6-17, and free under 5. 3325 Adobe Rd. Parks.ca.gov/petalumaadobeshp.

HOW TO WRITE A PAGE TURNER

Award-winning Sonoma County author and writing coach Jordan Rosenfeld leads a workshop at Copperfield’s Books with the catchy title “How to Write a Page-Turner: Master the Art of Tension,” Saturday, May 25, 3 p.m. The workshop is based on Rosenfeld’s new book by the same title, and covers everything from establishing a character’s inner conflict to the nuts-and-bolts of when to reveal what to your readers, and how much. The workshop is $21 and includes a copy of the book. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

OYSTERPALOOZA

Like a fresh bivalve waiting be shucked, the 12th annual Oysterpalooza is about to open up for a day of music, food and drink at Rocker Oysterfeller’s Kitchen + Saloon at the Valley Ford Hotel in Valley Ford. It all happens Sunday, May 26, from noon to 7 p.m. A celebration of good eats, good tunes and good friends, the community event features appearances by The Texas II, The Black Sheep Brass Band, Van Goat and Retired Arann Harris, plus special guests. The musical genres encompass everything from New Orleans jazz and bluegrass to “outlaw country,” rock and blues. Food will include, of course, oysters, served raw on the half-shell or barbecued, as Oyster Po’Boys, and more. There will be plenty to drink, including local microbrews and wines. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, and $28 at the door. Kids 6-12 are $10, and under 5 are free.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, 11 and 18. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.