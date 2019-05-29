Out and About in Petaluma: Birthday party at the Sitting Room, ‘Deaf Pie’ night and more

SITTING ROOM

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Penngrove’s iconic Sitting Room will celebrate another birthday on Sunday, June 2, from 2-5 p.m. Joining in will be a trio of longtime friends of the Sitting Room. Rosemary Manchester will read from her new memoir “Turn Left at the Anthill,” about the year she spent raising four children in Africa. Writer and Sitting Room archivist Eloise Van Tassell will read from her latest collection “Billie and Other Stories.” Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla will also be reading, selecting poems from her own new collection “All the Fires of Wind and Light.” 2025 Curtis Dr., Pengrove. SittingRoom.org.

MARLENE CULLEN:

‘MEMORIES’

The latest “Write Spot collection is ready to roll. This locally curated collection of stories is titled “The Write Spot: Memories,” and includes a diverse assortment of writing by and about fathers and their children. The book, created by Petaluma writing instructor/coach Marlene Cullen, includes a series of “prompts” so readers can join the fun by writing their own pieces based on Cullen’s clever “jump starts.” Sunday, June 2, 2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. TheWriteSpot.us.

FOOD ADDICTION

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

DEAF PIE HAPPY

HOUR AT PIE CO.

Putnam Plaza’s Petaluma Pie Company has begun hosting what it calls “Deaf Pie Happy Hour,” a monthly social gathering for deaf folks and others who converse in American Sign Language. On the first Tuesday of every month (next one on June 4), from 4-7 p.m., anyone ordering a pie or other tasty comestible in ASL will be given a 15% discount on their order (one discount per customer, please).

INTRO TO SQUARE

DANCING AT

HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, May 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WEST SIDE STORIES:

JUNE THEME, ‘THAT’S

ENTERTAINMENT’

Everybody loves a good story. That’s why West Side Stories has sold out every show for years in a row. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., the popular story-slam event invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a five-minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The theme for June is “That’s Entertainment.” The audience chooses a winner. Next live show is Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com