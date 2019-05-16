Barbecue events you don’t want to miss

War Wagon BBQ will be smoking things up at Traxx (219 Lakeville St.) this Saturday, May 18, starting at 1 p.m. and serving until they are sold out. I heard great things about their Mother’s Day barbecue at the back of the parking lot at Maselli & Sons, so we are looking forward to trying the wares this Saturday. The menu includes smoked ribs, Rocky Mountain oysters, War Wagon mac and cheese and cowboy beans.

Speaking of barbecue, Ribs for Kids still has a few spots available for the annual baby-back rib cook-off fundraiser on Saturday, June 8. The $150 entry fee covers the cost of the meat, which is supplied by the organizers with a generous discount from Raley’s. There will also be a side dish competition. This event is held at the Lucchesi Center and is organized by the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club to help fund it mission to serve underprivileged kids in Petaluma. As one of the judges for every year since its inception, I can say there are several aspects of this event that make it a great fundraiser. First off, and most importantly, the teams that participate are the ones that make it possible for the event to thrive. Second, many of these competitors are no more than your average backyard griller, so there is no need to feel intimidated. It is a very inclusive group who help each other out to make sure the event is successful. So, if you have a good rib recipe and want to see how it stacks up, I recommend joining the fun. The deadline to enter is June 1. For more information, visit petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids.

